Drake upends Illinois State, 75-65, in Arch Madness opener

ST. LOUIS — Liam Robbins scored 18 points and Anthony Murphy and Garret Sturtz added 17 apiece to lead Drake's men's basketball team past Illinois State in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Robbins, a 7-foot sophomore forward, made 7 of 10 from the field to help the Bulldogs (19-13) outscore the Redbirds (10-21) 32-12 in the paint. Robbins, a second team all-conference pick, also blocked three shots and had a big assist at the Enterprise Center.

Illinois State trailed by as much as 17 points midway through the second half before closing the gap to four after three free throws by Ricky Torres. Torres' three straight at the line pulled the Redbirds within two possessions with 6:48 to play (56-52), but Robbins found Sturtz along the baseline for a layup and the foul. Sturtz's free throw pushed the lead back to seven.

"It was a great effort by our guys tonight," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "It was great to see us playing a little loose and free. We got some 3s to go down, we had been struggling a little bit with that, so it was good to see us open it up at the offensive end."

Drake advanced to meet top-seeded Northern Iowa (25-5) in Friday's first quarterfinal at noon. The Panthers swept the Bulldogs this season.

