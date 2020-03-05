Drake upends Illinois State, 75-65, in Arch Madness opener

ST. LOUIS — Liam Robbins scored 18 points and Anthony Murphy and Garret Sturtz added 17 apiece to lead Drake's men's basketball team past Illinois State in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday night.
Robbins, a 7-foot sophomore forward, made 7 of 10 from the field to help the Bulldogs (19-13) outscore the Redbirds (10-21) 32-12 in the paint. Robbins, a second team all-conference pick, also blocked three shots and had a big assist at the Enterprise Center.
Illinois State trailed by as much as 17 points midway through the second half before closing the gap to four after three free throws by Ricky Torres. Torres' three straight at the line pulled the Redbirds within two possessions with 6:48 to play (56-52), but Robbins found Sturtz along the baseline for a layup and the foul. Sturtz's free throw pushed the lead back to seven.
"It was a great effort by our guys tonight," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "It was great to see us playing a little loose and free. We got some 3s to go down, we had been struggling a little bit with that, so it was good to see us open it up at the offensive end."
Drake advanced to meet top-seeded Northern Iowa (25-5) in Friday's first quarterfinal at noon. The Panthers swept the Bulldogs this season.
Keith Fisher III's 14 points led the Redbirds, who closed their worst season since 2003, when they finished 8-21. Illinois State closed a nine-point gap to two at the half, but missed its first four shots of the opening five minutes of the second half and turned it over five times.
"Credit to Drake. They competed and the start to the second half obviously killed us, with our turnovers," Illinois State coach Dan Muller said. "Always tough to lose your last game and not be able to coach your seniors again. We fought back, but it was too little, too late."
Former John A. Logan College guard Jonah Jackson scored 15 points for Drake, tying his season high with five 3-pointers. Jackson scored six points during a 9-0 run in the second half to push the Bulldogs' lead to 14 with 3:24 to play.
• Benson makes scholar-athlete team: SIU graduate center Barret Benson was named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete first team, the league announced Thursday morning. Benson holds a perfect 4.0 GPA in his master's program.
Benson, who graduated from Northwestern in three years with a 3.63 GPA, was named first team academic all-district earlier this year and is eligible for academic All-America honors, which will be announced March 9. Benson finished the regular season ranked 12th in the MVC in rebounding and ninth in blocked shots. He averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, and shot 51% from the field.
Northern Iowa guard A.J. Green, the MVC Player of the Year, was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Green, the Valley's leading scorer entering the tournament at 19.7 points per game, has a 3.61 cumulative GPA in movement and exercise science.
