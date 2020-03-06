Drake upsets top-seeded Northern Iowa at MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS — Roman Penn scored a game-high 26 points and Liam Robbins added 17 points and nine rebounds to lead eighth-seeded Drake to the biggest upset in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament history Friday at the Enterprise Center.
The Bulldogs (20-13) became the first team in the tournament's history to beat the top seed when it throttled Northern Iowa 77-56 in the first game of the quarterfinals. Since the Valley Tournament went to its current 10-team format, only one team had ever come from the Thursday opening round and won on Friday against one of the top-two seeds, and no team had ever beaten the top seed. Drake advanced to Saturday's semifinals against the winner of SIU and Bradley.
A.J. Green, the Valley's Player of the Year, scored 19 points to lead UNI (25-6) but made just 8 of 25 from the field. Green missed 7 of 10 3-point attempts and had three assists and one turnover in 36 minutes. Forward Austin Phyfe, a fellow first team all-conference pick like Green, scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Penn was almost unstoppable, sinking 10 of 17 from the field and handing out eight assists with three turnovers. Drake made 8 of 17 from the 3-point line, including 6 of 10 in the first half to build a 10-point lead at the break (43-33). Northern Iowa closed the gap to two several times but never took the lead.
Anthony Murphy scored 12 points and Garret Sturtz had 10 off the bench for Drake, which avenged an ugly loss at home in the regular-season finale. UNI beat the Bulldogs by 27 points in front of a sold-out crowd in the Knapp Center in Des Moines to end the regular season and capture the Valley regular-season title.
Now UNI will have to wait to see if it gets an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. With a NET in the 30s most of the year and one top-25 victory, the Panthers could be a strong candidate but must now live with a loss to Drake and ninth-place Illinois State. UNI also lost to SIU, which finished fifth in the league and had a NET of 152 entering the final week.
