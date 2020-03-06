Drake upsets top-seeded Northern Iowa at MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS — Roman Penn scored a game-high 26 points and Liam Robbins added 17 points and nine rebounds to lead eighth-seeded Drake to the biggest upset in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament history Friday at the Enterprise Center.

The Bulldogs (20-13) became the first team in the tournament's history to beat the top seed when it throttled Northern Iowa 77-56 in the first game of the quarterfinals. Since the Valley Tournament went to its current 10-team format, only one team had ever come from the Thursday opening round and won on Friday against one of the top-two seeds, and no team had ever beaten the top seed. Drake advanced to Saturday's semifinals against the winner of SIU and Bradley.

A.J. Green, the Valley's Player of the Year, scored 19 points to lead UNI (25-6) but made just 8 of 25 from the field. Green missed 7 of 10 3-point attempts and had three assists and one turnover in 36 minutes. Forward Austin Phyfe, a fellow first team all-conference pick like Green, scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Penn was almost unstoppable, sinking 10 of 17 from the field and handing out eight assists with three turnovers. Drake made 8 of 17 from the 3-point line, including 6 of 10 in the first half to build a 10-point lead at the break (43-33). Northern Iowa closed the gap to two several times but never took the lead.