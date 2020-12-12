Duquesne calls off Monday game against SIU because of COVID-19

CARBONDALE — The SIU men's basketball team will not play Duquesne in Indianapolis on Monday, the Dukes announced Saturday afternoon, after a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

Duquesne agreed to play SIU Monday and Loyola on Wednesday at the Indiana Convention Center, but called off both games after a member of their team tested positive. The Dukes (1-1) hadn't played since Dec. 2 because of cancellations related to the coronavirus but officially announced the games against the Salukis (3-0) and Ramblers (2-0) Friday.

The cancellation leaves SIU with two games to schedule before opening the Missouri Valley Conference season Dec. 27 at home against Evansville. That opening doubleheader series against the Purple Aces is in jeopardy, however, after Evansville canceled its game against Saint Louis that was scheduled for Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols. The Aces tweeted Saturday they still plan to play Southeast Missouri State Tuesday.

SIU's next game on the schedule is Thursday at home against North Dakota, one of two games in two days against the Fighting Hawks. Tipoff at the Banterra Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

