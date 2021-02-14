Eberle's complete game, 3-run 6th lift SIU softball past Murray State

The SIU softball team completed a 3-0 swing through the Black and Gold Invitational hosted by Southern Mississippi on Sunday, topping Murray State 6-0.
The Salukis' 3-0 start is its best since 2009.
Southern plated a run in the second, added another in the fifth and blew the game open with a three-run sixth, highlighted by Tori Schullian's third hit of the game. SIU tacked on another run in the seventh off the bat of Schullian but it was more than enough for starting pitcher Madi Eberle.
Eberle spun a gem in her first collegiate start in the circle. The Gibson City native, who earned the save in Saturday's win over North Dakota, threw a three-hit shutout on Sunday. Eberle commanded the zone throughout the game, as she fell behind 2-0 to just five of the 27 hitters that she faced and walked just one. She struck out five in the complete game.
"We had another solid pitching performance (Sunday) and Liz Warwick, Tori Schullian and Sid Sikes all came up big for us," coach Kerri Blaylock said. "Tori is the type of player who doesn't complain, she just goes out and plays hard when she gets the chance. She's a team player. Madi threw hard and is such a competitor. She knows what it takes to get it done at this level. But it was another game where we used all but one position player- so everyone got involved and made a difference for us."
Sunday's win was another complete team effort, as all but one position player played. Southern allowed just nine hits in its three wins and had 10 different players out of the 15 who batted notch at least one hit. Tori Schullian went 4 for 5 on the weekend with two doubles and two RBIs, while Elizabeth Warwick was 3 for 7 with a double and 3 RBI.
"They are awesome stats and great that we were able to accomplish them but we are going to play even better teams coming up and we are already talking about what we need to do and how we can get better," Blaylock said. "And if we keep having that approach we're going to be alright. We just need to take it one game at a time."
Sunday's contest wasn't without its share of drama. In the bottom of the third, the Racers used a leadoff single and back-to-back Saluki fielding miscues to load the bases with two outs. But Eberle notched her third strikeout of the game to end the threat and preserve Southern's one-run lead.
Southern added to its lead in the top of the fifth as Maddy Vermejan was plunked to lead off the frame, stole second and came around to score on a single by Elizabeth Warwick.
The Salukis broke the game open in the sixth, as Sidney Sikes drew a five-pitch walk and Schullian brought her into score with her second RBI-double of the day. Schullian came around to score on a squeeze bunt by Bailey Caylor and SIU plated a third runner in the inning with a sac fly off the bat of Warwick.
After a 12-pitch sixth inning by Eberle, Katelyn Massa drew a six-pitch walk and Schullian brought her into score with her third hit of the game.
The Salukis are scheduled to take part in The Snowman/Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament, hosted by Mississippi State next weekend in Starkville, Mississippi. Southern is slated to take on Stephen F. Austin, Mississippi State and Mississippi Valley State in the three-day event. The Lumberjacks and the Bulldogs went a combined 44-7 a year ago and, like SIU, both played postseason softball in 2019.