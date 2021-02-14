Eberle's complete game, 3-run 6th lift SIU softball past Murray State

Sunday's win was another complete team effort, as all but one position player played. Southern allowed just nine hits in its three wins and had 10 different players out of the 15 who batted notch at least one hit. Tori Schullian went 4 for 5 on the weekend with two doubles and two RBIs, while Elizabeth Warwick was 3 for 7 with a double and 3 RBI.

"They are awesome stats and great that we were able to accomplish them but we are going to play even better teams coming up and we are already talking about what we need to do and how we can get better," Blaylock said. "And if we keep having that approach we're going to be alright. We just need to take it one game at a time."

Sunday's contest wasn't without its share of drama. In the bottom of the third, the Racers used a leadoff single and back-to-back Saluki fielding miscues to load the bases with two outs. But Eberle notched her third strikeout of the game to end the threat and preserve Southern's one-run lead.

Southern added to its lead in the top of the fifth as Maddy Vermejan was plunked to lead off the frame, stole second and came around to score on a single by Elizabeth Warwick.