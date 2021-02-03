ESPN digital platforms have benefits, but Valley Football wanted more in 2021

CARBONDALE — Win a hand at blackjack, walk a few dogs, or find a driveway to shovel if we ever get any more snow, but find a way to earn enough money for an ESPN+ subscription, Missouri Valley Football Conference fans.
The best chance for the best FCS league in America to land something bigger than its digital platforms has passed. With the NFL over, Alabama already the champions of the FBS, and Major League Baseball weeks away, MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito and her staff tried its best to get Valley Football on some major networks, but wasn't able to find the space.
"We all take pride in the packages that we have put together so that our fans can see our games. ESPN+, ESPN3, all the digital networks, have been really good for us," Viverito said Wednesday on a video call with league media. "Our fans now know how to find us and how to follow us, and that's great. Certainly that doesn't rise to the level of linear TV, so, any time we have an opportunity to play on one of the major platforms, we relish that."
ESPN+, the network's subscription service that features UFC fights, Major League Soccer, shows like "Detail" and all the "30 for 30" documentaries, costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 annually. Like last year, ESPN+ and/or ESPN3, a digital platform that is available to most internet subscribers in America, will broadcast all the Valley Football games this season. They are available on your cell phone, on your laptop, any time of day, and outside of a couple potential blackout conditions, will be the place where you can find the Salukis every weekend starting Feb. 20.
Viverito admitted, however, she was more optimistic more regional or national networks might want a piece of MVFC football, which has produced the FCS national champion in eight of the last nine years (top-ranked North Dakota State has handled that). NDSU, which makes more money from media/broadcast rights than anyone in the MVFC, has a home on NBC ND in Fargo. South Dakota State, South Dakota and MVFC newcomer North Dakota will all have the majority of their games on a regional network, Midco Sports Network or Midco Sports Network 2, according to their 2021 spring schedules.
The lack of star power, and uniqueness of the 2020-21 season, might have worked against the league in pursuing a bigger television platform. NDSU quarterback Trey Lance, the first freshman or redshirt freshman to ever win the Walter Payton Award and a potential top-five pick in the NFL draft, has left the Bison to train. Cade Johnson, the leading receiver in the MVFC last season with SDSU, has also opted out of the spring to prepare for the draft. UNI lost three potential All-Americans, offensive lineman Spencer Brown, defensive end Elerson Smith, and Xavior Williams, who all transferred or opted out.
College basketball in full swing, the NBA, and all of the NCAA's fall seasons moved into the spring may have also played a part, Viverito said.
"We were hopeful, perhaps naively, that we might be able to put together a national, linear package this spring, but when you move all the sports that you would have played in the fall, to the spring, it creates a logjam we just weren't able to overcome," she said.
The league, and FCS football is not sitting on its hands, though. Later this month, the Big Sky Conference, along with other collaborating leagues like the Valley, are putting together a "College Game Day" type of kickoff show that will air on Pluto TV, a digital platform, according to Mike Kern, the associate commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference who is also in his eighth year as the FCS Managing Director. Kern administers an FCS website, oversees the national awards program, and serves as a liaison to the NCAA, among other things.
FCS backers hope to develop mid-season and playoff shows, too, to try to take advantage of being the only college football going.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman