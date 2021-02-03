ESPN digital platforms have benefits, but Valley Football wanted more in 2021

CARBONDALE — Win a hand at blackjack, walk a few dogs, or find a driveway to shovel if we ever get any more snow, but find a way to earn enough money for an ESPN+ subscription, Missouri Valley Football Conference fans.

The best chance for the best FCS league in America to land something bigger than its digital platforms has passed. With the NFL over, Alabama already the champions of the FBS, and Major League Baseball weeks away, MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito and her staff tried its best to get Valley Football on some major networks, but wasn't able to find the space.

"We all take pride in the packages that we have put together so that our fans can see our games. ESPN+, ESPN3, all the digital networks, have been really good for us," Viverito said Wednesday on a video call with league media. "Our fans now know how to find us and how to follow us, and that's great. Certainly that doesn't rise to the level of linear TV, so, any time we have an opportunity to play on one of the major platforms, we relish that."