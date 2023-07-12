It wasn’t just that SIU lost the last four games last year to go from an expected FCS playoff spot to a losing record.

It was how they lost those games. They led all four games in the fourth quarter but couldn’t come up with key plays on either side of the ball. Each loss seemed more agonizing than the previous one.

The four losses came by a combined 14 points. Win two of the four and they might have made the playoffs at 7-4. Win three and they probably would have hosted on the first weekend. Win all four and they could have been a top eight national seed.

Offensive guard Chase Evans remembers it all too well.

“There were a lot of small details as a team that I felt we didn’t do well,” he said Friday morning after a workout in Saluki Stadium. “Last year obviously left a bad taste in our mouth and we want to do better this season.”

It’s likely that if SIU threatens for a playoff berth in 2023, Evans will lead the charge. After all, he’s started 26 of 29 career games over the last three seasons, including the team's two playoff games in the spring of 2021 and the fall of 2021.

Evans started 10 times at right guard last year and once at center when Jacob Caughell sat out against Northern Iowa. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior led a sack-free effort that day when Nic Baker threw for a school record 485 yards in a 37-36 loss that was decided when the officials ruled that Jay Jones was stopped just shy of the goal line after catching Baker’s last-play Hail Mary from the Panthers’ 43-yard line.

It’s no coincidence that the Salukis have been a dangerous offense with Evans helping front the attack. Last year, they were a top 20 team in four different categories – 4th down conversion rate, completion percentage, red zone offense and passing yards.

Yet Evans says the potential is there to be even better this year. Not only does the team return key parts like Baker, go-to wide receiver D’Ante’ Cox and top rusher Romeir Elliott, they welcome back four starters up front.

And, according to Evans, they have a better grasp of what needs to happen to turn those gutpunch losses into wins.

“It’s really just discipline,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing we’ve hit upon this offseason … just trying to hold each other more accountable. I think we’re going to have a lot more disciplined team. We’re trying to work on that.”

Penalties were killers for SIU last year. It was flagged 70 times for 624 yards, which was actually three fewer flags than the opposition. But a pair of pass interference fouls on SEMO’s last drive Sept. 10 led to the game-losing touchdown and two 15-yard penalties gave North Dakota State prime field position for the touchdown that put it ahead to stay in a 21-18 squeaker on Nov. 12.

The Salukis weren’t constantly plagued by flags but they found the worst time to draw them.

“It’s just trying to stay consistent every day,” Evans said. “Having team chemistry and trusting the guy next to you is important.”

Evans is a guy they can trust. Coming out of high school in Mason, OH, a suburb of Cincinnati, he had preferred walk-on offers from Cincinnati and Ohio. But the guy who notched 20 sacks as a high school senior turned down the FBS for SIU.

What drew him to Carbondale?

“(Head) Coach (Nick) Hill came to my house and my parents really liked him,” Evans said. “I got here for an official visit and I liked the guys, liked the culture and everything. Once that weekend ended, I committed right away.”

A management major, Evans is hoping that in five or 10 years, he’ll work in a hospital or run an orthopedic group.

Getting around his orders might be as hard as using him for your route to the quarterback.