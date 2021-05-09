Evansville beats SIU 6-5, earns 4-game split

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Evansville baseball team beat SIU 6-5 on Sunday at German American Bank Field to earn a split of the four-game non-conference series between the schools.

SIU (33-14) got off to a hot start. The first three hitters of the game reached base and all eventually came around to score to give the Salukis a 3-0 lead before Evansville (23-23) came to the plate.

But the Aces put pressure on SIU throughout the game. They loaded the bases in the first inning but had to settle for one run when SIU turned a double play. Evansville stranded two more in the second and two more in the third, but a solo homer in the third brought UE within 3-2. Evansville took a 4-3 lead with a two-run fourth inning.

The Salukis battled back with a two-run fifth. SIU loaded the bases with one out, and J.T. Weber came through with a two-run single to give SIU a 5-4 lead. Evansville snagged the lead back with a two-run bottom half of the inning.

UE pitchers Shane Harris and Jakob Meyer took it from there. Harris faced the minimum in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, allowing just one single that was erased on a caught stealing. Meyer, who SIU roughed up for six runs in Friday's 16-7 win, bounced back and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.