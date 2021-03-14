Evansville ends Saluki Baseball's 19-game winning streak, 7-3

CARBONDALE — SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes was more disappointed how his squad lost its first game of the season that the end of its 19-game winning streak that dated back to 2020.
The 25th-ranked Salukis (14-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) committed four errors, two during the Purple Aces' four-run sixth inning, hit three batters and scored a season-low three runs. SIU took a 3-1 lead with a three-run third, but couldn't put much together after that at Jones Stadium.
"You take the opponent out of it, we just weren't good enough at playing the game of baseball today," Rhodes said. "We weren't good enough on offense. We weren't good enough on the mound. We weren't good enough, defensively, and we weren't good enough on the bases, runnin'."
Things fell apart quickly for SIU after starting pitcher Braden Babcock lasted only 1 1/3 innings. Babcock escaped trouble in the first, allowing only one run, but didn't make it out of the second after allowing a leadoff single and hitting No. 9 hitter Ben Komonosky. The Saluki bullpen, one of the team's strengths during its school-record start, got hit hard by the Aces (7-9, 1-3). Noah Farmer was tagged for three runs in 3 2/3 innings and Gage O'Brien allowed three more in less than two.
Eric Roberts (2-0), the second of four pitchers for the Aces, got the win after 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Grey Epps' two doubles were SIU's only extra-base hits, and the Salukis fell for the first time since March 4, 2020. SIU won its last five games of the 2020 season and its first 14 this year, wrapping up the longest active winning streak in the country going into Sunday's game.
Evansville took control of the game in the sixth against Farmer (2-1). Brent Widder reached when he was hit and came around to score when right fielder Brad Hudson dove for Komonosky's line drive and missed it. Hudson got the ball back near the wall, and then threw wide of first base on his relay for an error. Komonosky got all the way to third base and came home off Troy Beilsmith's sacrifice fly to take a 4-3 lead. O'Brien walked Simon Scherry. Tanner Craig reached on a throwing error by third baseman Ian Walters and came home on Mark Schallenberger's 2-RBI double. Mason Brinkley drove in another run with a sac fly.
SIU got two on to start the sixth, but failed to get either across the plate after a fielder's choice and back-to-back strikeouts.
"We made mistakes, really, in every category of the game that you could play today," Rhodes said. "When you play that bad, you're just not gonna win many games in college baseball."
SIU now has to wait until Friday to try to get that winning feeling back. The Salukis are off until hosting Marshall (3-4) Friday night at 6 p.m.
