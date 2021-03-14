Evansville ends Saluki Baseball's 19-game winning streak, 7-3

Grey Epps' two doubles were SIU's only extra-base hits, and the Salukis fell for the first time since March 4, 2020. SIU won its last five games of the 2020 season and its first 14 this year, wrapping up the longest active winning streak in the country going into Sunday's game.

Evansville took control of the game in the sixth against Farmer (2-1). Brent Widder reached when he was hit and came around to score when right fielder Brad Hudson dove for Komonosky's line drive and missed it. Hudson got the ball back near the wall, and then threw wide of first base on his relay for an error. Komonosky got all the way to third base and came home off Troy Beilsmith's sacrifice fly to take a 4-3 lead. O'Brien walked Simon Scherry. Tanner Craig reached on a throwing error by third baseman Ian Walters and came home on Mark Schallenberger's 2-RBI double. Mason Brinkley drove in another run with a sac fly.

SIU got two on to start the sixth, but failed to get either across the plate after a fielder's choice and back-to-back strikeouts.

"We made mistakes, really, in every category of the game that you could play today," Rhodes said. "When you play that bad, you're just not gonna win many games in college baseball."

SIU now has to wait until Friday to try to get that winning feeling back. The Salukis are off until hosting Marshall (3-4) Friday night at 6 p.m.

