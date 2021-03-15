Evansville, Indiana State looking for new women's basketball coaches

CARBONDALE — The University of Evansville and Indiana State both moved on from their women's basketball coaches on Monday.
Evansville athletic director Mark Spencer announced Matthew Ruffing was relieved of his duties with the Purple Aces, effective Monday, after six seasons. Ruffing went 31-118 in six years with the program.
"After evaluating our women's basketball program, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary at this time," Spencer said in a news release. "Under Coach Ruffing's leadership, we were regrettably unable to achieve the level of competitive excellence that we expect at the University of Evansville.
"The goal of our program is to be a highly-valued member of the Missouri Valley Conference and to compete regularly on a national stage," Spencer said. "Success in women's basketball is paramount to that strategy. This program has a solid foundation with a dedicated on-campus practice facility as well as the complete renovation of Meeks Family Fieldhouse. I want to thank Matt Ruffing, his staff and their families, for their tremendous commitment to serving the University of Evansville, the women's basketball program and especially the student-athletes. We wish nothing but the best for Matt and Erin in the future."
A national search for Ruffing's replacement will begin immediately.
Indiana State and coach Vicki Hall agreed to "mutually part ways" after just three seasons.
"We appreciate Vicki's efforts at Indiana State and wish her the best for the future," ISU athletic director Sherard Clinkscales said. "I support her decision to pursue other opportunities."
Said Hall, "I am grateful to Indiana State University for the opportunity to have coached the Sycamores. I am also thankful for our alumni, our fans, our donors and especially our players and staff for their dedication and hard work."
Indiana State will begin a national search for the program's next head coach immediately. Hall went 21-59 in three seasons.
