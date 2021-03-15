Evansville, Indiana State looking for new women's basketball coaches

"After evaluating our women's basketball program, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary at this time," Spencer said in a news release. "Under Coach Ruffing's leadership, we were regrettably unable to achieve the level of competitive excellence that we expect at the University of Evansville.

"The goal of our program is to be a highly-valued member of the Missouri Valley Conference and to compete regularly on a national stage," Spencer said. "Success in women's basketball is paramount to that strategy. This program has a solid foundation with a dedicated on-campus practice facility as well as the complete renovation of Meeks Family Fieldhouse. I want to thank Matt Ruffing, his staff and their families, for their tremendous commitment to serving the University of Evansville, the women's basketball program and especially the student-athletes. We wish nothing but the best for Matt and Erin in the future."