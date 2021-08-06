Falker, Price among 7-player SIU Hall of Fame class

Macklin played guard for the Salukis from 2013-16 and completed her career as SIU's all-time leading scorer with 1,779 points and the career leader in free throws made (465). As a senior, she led SIU to a 20-win season and the Women's Basketball Invitational, the program's first postseason appearance in nine years. Macklin was a three-time All-MVC selection and the 2012 MVC Freshman of the Year. She lives in O'Fallon, Illinois and is a business analyst at Centene Corporation.

Price was a two-time NCAA Champion and five-time All-American at SIU from 2011-16 and is one of the most accomplished throwers in school history. A three-time U.S. Champion, she set the U.S. record in the hammer throw and became just the second woman in history to surpass 80 meters. Price finished eighth in the hammer throw at the Olympics in both 2016 and 2020, and won the 2019 World Championship, becoming the first American to win a world title in the event. She lives and trains in Carbondale.