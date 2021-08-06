Falker, Price among 7-player SIU Hall of Fame class

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois University Department of Athletics announced its 2021 Saluki Hall of Fame class Friday. The distinguished, seven-person class will be formally inducted in a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 15, and then make public appearances during Homecoming festivities on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The 2021 class features Randal Falker (Men's Basketball), Damon Jones (Football), Cartaesha Macklin (Women's Basketball), DeAnna Price (Track & Field), MyCole Pruitt (Football), John Smith (Track & Field) and Meg Viggars (Volleyball).
A two-time First-Team All-MVC selection and the 2007 MVC Defensive Player of the Year, Falker played for the Salukis from 2005-08 and ranks among the all-time great forwards in school history. He finished his career with 1,315 points, and ranked sixth in career rebounding (905) and first in blocked shots (195). The MVP of the 2006 MVC Tournament, Falker helped lead the Salukis to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Sweet 16 in 2007. After SIU, Falker played professionally in Europe and currently resides in St. Louis, where he is an excavator and landscaper.
Jones played tight end at SIU from 1994-96 and finished his career ranked third in receiving yards (1,542) in school history and fifth in receptions (99). He was a three-time All-Conference selection, including first-team honors in 1995 and 1996. Jones played in the 1996 Senior Bowl, was a five-year pro in the National Football League with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1997-2001) and was named to SIU's All-Century team. He is retired and lives in Jacksonville, Florida.
Macklin played guard for the Salukis from 2013-16 and completed her career as SIU's all-time leading scorer with 1,779 points and the career leader in free throws made (465). As a senior, she led SIU to a 20-win season and the Women's Basketball Invitational, the program's first postseason appearance in nine years. Macklin was a three-time All-MVC selection and the 2012 MVC Freshman of the Year. She lives in O'Fallon, Illinois and is a business analyst at Centene Corporation.
Price was a two-time NCAA Champion and five-time All-American at SIU from 2011-16 and is one of the most accomplished throwers in school history. A three-time U.S. Champion, she set the U.S. record in the hammer throw and became just the second woman in history to surpass 80 meters. Price finished eighth in the hammer throw at the Olympics in both 2016 and 2020, and won the 2019 World Championship, becoming the first American to win a world title in the event. She lives and trains in Carbondale.
Pruitt played tight end for Southern from 2011-14 and was a two-time First-Team All-American. Pruitt set the school record for career pass receptions (221) and pass receptions in a season (81 in 2014). He also finished second in career TD catches (25) and had a streak of 31-consecutive games with at least one reception. A three-time, First-Team All-MVFC pick and three-time National Player of the Week, Pruitt was selected in the 2015 NFL Draft and is entering his seventh season in the NFL and is a member of the San Francisco 49ers.
Smith achieved greatness as both an athlete (1980-84) and coach (2005-2016) at SIU. An eight-time MVC champion thrower, he was an All-American in the indoor shot put in 1984. Smith held both the indoor and outdoor shot put record at SIU. As a throws coach for Southern, Smith mentored 49 All-Americans and 63 MVC champions, and was a four-time USTFCCCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year. He also coached his wife, Saluki Hall of Famer Connie Price-Smith, during four Olympiads. He is currently the throws coach at Ole Miss.
Viggars starred for the Salukis from 2013-16 and finished her career as the only player in school history with at least 800 career kills, 2,000 assists, 1,000 digs and 300 blocks. A two-time All-MVC pick, she helped lead the Salukis to the best season in program history in 2015 with 23 wins and an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Viggars became only the second player at SIU to record more than 2,000 assists and 1,000 digs, and she posted 10 triple-doubles in her career. She lives in France, where she plays professionally.