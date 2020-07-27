Fall championships still on, but MVC delays fall season to mid-September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The first match of the season for the SIU women's soccer team this year will be even more historic after the Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council announced Monday it had voted to delay the start of the 2020-21 fall season.

The Salukis, who are scheduled to compete in the MVC for the first time in only the program's second year of existence, will now open the season at home against conference member Valparaiso Sept. 18. The Valley pushed fall schedules for cross country, golf, soccer, tennis (SIU doesn't have a tennis team) and volleyball until Sept. 18 because of concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus. The non-championship fall seasons for baseball and softball will also have to wait until mid-September to start.

Fall teams in MVC-sponsored sports may now not even begin practicing until Aug. 17. SIU's women's soccer team was scheduled to start preparing for this season the first week of August, with exhibition matches scheduled before the middle of the month. The announcement does not affect Saluki Football, which competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and is scheduled to begin practicing for its 2020 season Friday.