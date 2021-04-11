Farmer's 5 shutout innings help Salukis pull away from Northern Illinois, 8-4

CARBONDALE — Noah Farmer pitched five scoreless innings of relief out of the bullpen Sunday to help the SIU baseball team pull away from Northern Illinois 8-4 at Jones Stadium.
The win capped a 3-0 weekend for the Salukis (24-6), who rallied to beat the Huskies Saturday 13-12 and topped Bellarmine 14-6 in the second game of a doubleheader. Sunday's win gave SIU eight or more runs in 20 of its 30 games.
"We trust our offense a lot. They put up a lot of runs, almost every game it seems like," Farmer said. "We as a pitching staff need to do a better job, and I think we did today, of limiting runs, throwing up zeroes. So, if we can keep doing that, our offense is going to keep scoring runs and we're gonna win a lot of games."
Farmer (4-1), a 6-foot-4 junior right-hander, entered the game for starter Ben Chapman in the top of the fourth inning with the Salukis clinging to a 4-3 lead. He scattered three hits in his longest outing of the season and struck out four batters. Farmer walked two and lowered his ERA to 3.00 for the season.
"Really, all four of my pitches again. Just throwing them all for strikes, getting ahead, and letting my defense work," Farmer said. "Got a few Ks."
SIU scored two in the ffith and single runs in the sixth and eighth to go up 8-3. Brendan Joyce's home run off Bubba Hall in the top of the ninth pulled the Huskies (5-21) within four, but Hall finished off the win.
"The big key was Noah Farmer," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "They got some momentum there in the top of the third and were starting to swing the bats pretty good. On a day when the wind was blowing out like it was, for him to come in and really have that heavy sink on his fastball, they couldn't get the ball in the air. That's exactly what we needed on a day like today. He threw several zeros in a row and gave our offense a chance to tack on runs as the game went. Once he came in, it never really felt like they were going to do much damage because they couldn't get the ball in the air."
Leadoff hitter Ian Walters, Vinni Massaglia and Philip Archer all drove in two runs for the Salukis, who put up 50 runs in their 4-0 week. SIU shut out Austin Peay 15-0 Tuesday, and jumped on NIU starter Connor Langreder in a similar fashion.
Walters put SIU up 2-0 on a bloop single that landed between the Huskies' center fielder, right fielder and second baseman with two outs in the second inning. NIU scored three runs in the third off three hits to take the lead before the Salukis got it back in the bottom half. Nick Neville and Tristan Peters reached after J.T. Weber flew out to center to start the third. Massaglia got just enough of a 2-1 breaking ball to lift it into left field for a 2-RBI and a 4-3 lead.
Massaglia added a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 5-3, and SIU went up 6-3 after Archer's RBI single drove in Peters from second base.
"It was a really good all-around day," Rhodes said. "We dominated the routine play defensively and made some really tough plays defensively as well. All of the infielders were really good today. Phil was really good over there at first base picking balls left and right. He really helps out our infielders over there."
SIU returns to Missouri Valley Conference play this weekend at Bradley.
