Farmer's 5 shutout innings help Salukis pull away from Northern Illinois, 8-4

"The big key was Noah Farmer," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "They got some momentum there in the top of the third and were starting to swing the bats pretty good. On a day when the wind was blowing out like it was, for him to come in and really have that heavy sink on his fastball, they couldn't get the ball in the air. That's exactly what we needed on a day like today. He threw several zeros in a row and gave our offense a chance to tack on runs as the game went. Once he came in, it never really felt like they were going to do much damage because they couldn't get the ball in the air."