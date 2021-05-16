Farmer's complete game shutout leads SIU past Indiana State, 5-0

NOTES: SIU's 36 wins are fifth-most in the nation, and the second-most for the program since 1991 (the 2005 team went 38-21) ... Indiana State had been 23-2 at Bob Warn Field in its last 25 home games prior to SIU taking the final three games of the series ... SIU improved to 6-1 against top-75 RPI teams, with all seven games being on the road (SIU swept #60 RPI Mercer Feb. 26-28) ... SIU became the first team to win three games in a weekend against Indiana State at Bob Warn Field since DBU swept the Sycamores in April 2016 ... Cody Cleveland started the year 4-for-28 (.143) and is 38-for-88 (.432) since then. He has an active streak of five-straight multi-hit games ... SIU has hit 72 homers this season, third-most in program history (SIU hit 75 homers in 1997 and 73 homers in 1998) ... Nick Neville hit his 14th home run of the season, which is tied for third-most in a single season in SIU history ... Neville has reached safely (H, BB, or HBP) in 34 of the last 35 games) ... SIU won a series over Indiana State for the first time since 2015 ... SIU is 8-2 in its last 10 MVC games after starting league play 5-9 ... J.T. Weber has hit safely in 18 of the last 20 games ... SIU's 13 MVC wins are most league wins for the program since going 13-11 in 2007 ... Farmer's complete-game shutout was SIU's second of the year, joining Brad Harrison, who pitched a complete-game shutout against Missouri State two weeks ago ... SIU turned three double plays, bringing the team total to an MVC-leading 42 this season. SIU is on the verge of leading the MVC in double plays for the seventh time in the last nine seasons (also led MVC in double plays in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020).