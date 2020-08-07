FCS playoffs off after Big Sky, Pioneer League postpone fall football

CARBONDALE — The Big Sky Conference and the Pioneer League called off their fall football seasons Friday morning, essentially eliminating the FCS playoffs in 2020.
Both leagues left open the possibility of competing in the spring of 2021, or later during the 2020-21 school year. The Big Sky, which features traditional powers Eastern Washington, Montana and Montana State, said in a news release it was actively trying to convince other leagues to compete in the spring.
"This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football," Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring. We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship."
The Big Sky said non-conference play for the league's programs was still pending further review.
By calling off the fall, the Big Sky and Pioneer took the FCS below the 50% of teams still pursuing a season, which will negate an NCAA playoff. The NCAA Board of Governors punted on any decisions to cancel fall sports championships earlier this week, but set out guidelines for Division I to follow in order to have them. The board required any sport to have at least 50% of its eligible teams compete in order to hold an NCAA championship.
Six other FCS leagues have already called off fall schedules, the CAA, Ivy League, MEAC, Northeast, Patriot League and the SWAC. The Ivy League, MEAC or SWAC don't send their regular-season champions to the playoffs, but are being counted by the NCAA in order to reach the 50% standard.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference, which SIU competes in, did not release any statement Friday morning about losing the FCS playoffs and how its teams might proceed. The league has been vocal about wanting to pursue a fall season and has a lot at stake. Three Valley Football teams are projected in the top 15 of most major preseason polls, beginning with three-time defending FCS national champion North Dakota State. SIU was ranked 22nd in HERO Sports' preseason top-25 poll and 19th by Athlon Sports.
A rep from SIU said the Salukis practiced Friday morning, but did not go through a normal team workout. SIU is still scheduled to open at Kansas Aug. 29, and there remains a possibility it still plays that game even if the MVFC calls off the fall. The game carries a $300,000 guarantee for the Salukis.
Kansas will play nine Big 12 Conference games and one non-conference opponent at home this year, as of today, after the Big 12 announced its conference format for the fall on Aug. 3. The Jayhawks have not announced which of its three non-conference opponents that will be. KU is scheduled to open against SIU before opening conference play at Baylor a few days later. The Jayhawks are also scheduled to play Boston College at home, which is unlikely, and fly to Coastal Carolina in another non-conference game. Boston College, as part of the ACC, is supposed to only play one non-conference game against an opponent in its home state, which would conceivably negate the road trip to Kansas.
James Madison, Elon and Villanova from the CAA have said they still might try to play this fall, and Charleston Southern, Chattanooga and Central Arkansas might try to play even if their leagues call it off, according to HERO Sports.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!