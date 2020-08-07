FCS playoffs off after Big Sky, Pioneer League postpone fall football

Six other FCS leagues have already called off fall schedules, the CAA, Ivy League, MEAC, Northeast, Patriot League and the SWAC. The Ivy League, MEAC or SWAC don't send their regular-season champions to the playoffs, but are being counted by the NCAA in order to reach the 50% standard.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference, which SIU competes in, did not release any statement Friday morning about losing the FCS playoffs and how its teams might proceed. The league has been vocal about wanting to pursue a fall season and has a lot at stake. Three Valley Football teams are projected in the top 15 of most major preseason polls, beginning with three-time defending FCS national champion North Dakota State. SIU was ranked 22nd in HERO Sports' preseason top-25 poll and 19th by Athlon Sports.

A rep from SIU said the Salukis practiced Friday morning, but did not go through a normal team workout. SIU is still scheduled to open at Kansas Aug. 29, and there remains a possibility it still plays that game even if the MVFC calls off the fall. The game carries a $300,000 guarantee for the Salukis.