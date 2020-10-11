Fetcho put Saluki men's golf on the map

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's golf team is scheduled to participate in its first tournament since March 10 when the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Arkansas opens Monday, but the Salukis will be without their head coach.

Justin Fetcho, an Eldorado native who put the program on the national map in six seasons, abruptly announced his resignation Thursday. Assistant coach Eric Gilpin, a second year graduate assistant that competed at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, Winthrop and Lipscomb, will lead the Salukis at the RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and, possibly, through the rest of the fall semester. SIU women's golf coach Danielle Kaufman will assist.

Fetcho did not specifiy what his plans are, only that he was resigning to spend more time with his family and pursue a new challenge. The former All-American at John A. Logan College said he is stepping away from coaching but will remain in the area in a Facebook post on Saturday. Fetcho left as one of the most successful coaches in the program's history, leading SIU to two Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championships (2016 and 2019) and three NCAA regional appearances.