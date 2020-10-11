Fetcho put Saluki men's golf on the map

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's golf team is scheduled to participate in its first tournament since March 10 when the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Arkansas opens Monday, but the Salukis will be without their head coach.
Justin Fetcho, an Eldorado native who put the program on the national map in six seasons, abruptly announced his resignation Thursday. Assistant coach Eric Gilpin, a second year graduate assistant that competed at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, Winthrop and Lipscomb, will lead the Salukis at the RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and, possibly, through the rest of the fall semester. SIU women's golf coach Danielle Kaufman will assist.
Fetcho did not specifiy what his plans are, only that he was resigning to spend more time with his family and pursue a new challenge. The former All-American at John A. Logan College said he is stepping away from coaching but will remain in the area in a Facebook post on Saturday. Fetcho left as one of the most successful coaches in the program's history, leading SIU to two Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championships (2016 and 2019) and three NCAA regional appearances.
"He was very successful. He was an outstanding leader for our program," SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said. "He represented our community, he and his athletes, very well. He recruited very high-quality young men to our institution, not only to compete and win championships, but they brought diversity to our campus with their international flare. It's going to be a huge hole for us to try to fill and replace coach Fetcho, for sure."
Fetcho mentioned financial challenges the athletic department has faced since COVID-19 shut everything down in March in SIU's news release announcing his departure. Jarnigan said she was committed to the Saluki programs.
"We are not dropping golf at this time," she said.
Fetcho's teams won six tournament titles, overall, and produced five all-conference golfers, including Peyton Wilhoit, who became the program's first MVC Golfer of the Year (2018) and the first to earn all-league honors all four years. At the 2019 NCAA Regional, Wilhoit placed 12th overall, which was the best NCAA finish in school history. Junior Matthis Besard was the MVC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 and an all-conference pick last year.
Fetcho came to SIU after serving as assistant coach at the University of Illinois for two seasons (2013-14), where he helped guide the Illini to back-to-back top-five finishes at the NCAA championships. In 2013, Illinois claimed its first-ever NCAA regional title and finished runner-up at the NCAA championships. In 2014, the Illini won another regional title and took fifth.
SIU's men's golf team is scheduled to play two rounds Monday, beginning at 7:30 a.m., and the third and final round Tuesday. Live stats will be available at GolfStat.com.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
