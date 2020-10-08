Fetcho steps away from SIU men's golf team

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics announced today that men's golf coach Justin Fetcho has resigned to pursue opportunities outside of golf. He leaves after six seasons and as the most successful coach in the program's history, with two conference championships and three NCAA Regional appearances.
"I have been blessed with many great years at SIU, but I look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with my family and to start a new chapter in my life," Fetcho said. "This decision, while very difficult, was made with much thought and consideration about not only the now, but the future. COVID has changed the business of college athletics, and like most universities across the country, SIU is not immune to those challenges."
Assistant coach Eric Gilpin will take over the day-to-day coaching responsibilities of the team on an interim basis, and women's golf coach Danielle Kaufman will handle administrative oversight.
Fetcho's teams won six tournament titles overall and produced five all-conference golfers, including Peyton Wilhoit, who became the program's first MVC Golfer of the Year (2018) and the first to earn all-conference honors all four years. At the 2019 NCAA Regional, Wilhoit placed 12th overall, which was the best NCAA finish in school history.
"I am truly saddened by the news that Coach Fetcho has resigned as our head men's golf coach," said Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan. "He has been a wonderful leader for our student-athletes. His focus on excellence has led to outstanding young men coming to Southern Illinois University from all over the world. His teams' multiple MVC league championships are a source of pride for our entire community. We wish him well as he begins a new career path and spends more time with his young family. He will be missed as part of our Saluki family."
Fetcho came to SIU after serving as assistant coach at the University of Illinois for two seasons (2013-14), where he helped guide the Illini to back-to-back top-five finishes at the NCAA Championships. In 2013, Illinois claimed its first-ever NCAA regional title and finished runner-up at the NCAA Championships. In 2014, the Illini won another regional title and took fifth at the NCAA Championships.
He grew up in nearby Eldorado, Ill. and attended John A. Logan College, where he was an All-American golfer in 2005. He continued his collegiate career at South Florida, where he was a two-time All-American Scholar. A top Illinois amateur, Fetcho holds course records at the Saline Country Club (57, -13), Helfrich Hills Golf Course (64, -7) and Fairfield Country Club (63, -7).
