Five Saluki squads earn academic honors

CARBONDALE — The SIU volleyball team received the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 15th straight year, the association announced Tuesday.

The Salukis' streak is the fifth-longest active streak in Division I. SIU received the honor for its academic performance during the 2019-20 school year. It was one of a record 1,313 teams to earn the AVCA Team Academic Award and one of nine schools from the Missouri Valley Conference to earn a spot on the list. Evansville was the only MVC team not on the list, which requires a 3.30 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 GPA on a 5.0 scale.

SIU posted a 3.52 cumulative GPA during 2019-20. Laura Rojas, Rachel Maguire and Hannah Becker were named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete first team, which were SIU's most first team honorees since 2012. The Salukis posted a 3.63 GPA during the 2020 spring semester, the 18th straight semester in which SIU posted a team GPA above a 3.1.

The AVCA Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by quantity of schools, players and coaches honored. Since the 2000-2001 season, the number of recipients has increased every single year but two, while more than doubling the total over the last eight academic years. Since the award's inception in 1993, the amount of award winners has increased from 62 to its current number of 1,313.