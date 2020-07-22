Five Saluki squads earn academic honors

CARBONDALE — The SIU volleyball team received the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 15th straight year, the association announced Tuesday.
The Salukis' streak is the fifth-longest active streak in Division I. SIU received the honor for its academic performance during the 2019-20 school year. It was one of a record 1,313 teams to earn the AVCA Team Academic Award and one of nine schools from the Missouri Valley Conference to earn a spot on the list. Evansville was the only MVC team not on the list, which requires a 3.30 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 GPA on a 5.0 scale.
SIU posted a 3.52 cumulative GPA during 2019-20. Laura Rojas, Rachel Maguire and Hannah Becker were named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete first team, which were SIU's most first team honorees since 2012. The Salukis posted a 3.63 GPA during the 2020 spring semester, the 18th straight semester in which SIU posted a team GPA above a 3.1.
The AVCA Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by quantity of schools, players and coaches honored. Since the 2000-2001 season, the number of recipients has increased every single year but two, while more than doubling the total over the last eight academic years. Since the award's inception in 1993, the amount of award winners has increased from 62 to its current number of 1,313.
SIU is tentatively scheduled to open the 2020 season Aug. 29-30 at the Arkansas Classic. The Salukis are slated to face Arkansas, Davidson and Louisiana Tech during the two-day event.
• Men's basketball honored by NABC: The SIU men's basketball program earned the Team Academic Excellence Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the organization announced Monday. The award recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season.
The Salukis posted a 3.158 GPA in fall 2019, the highest GPA for the program on record. The program shattered that mark with a 3.706 GPA in spring 2020. Barret Benson earned academic all-district and MVC Scholar-Athlete Team honors, with a perfect 4.0 GPA in his master's program.
SIU was one of three MVC programs to earn the honor, along with Loyola and Bradley. In order to earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men's student-athletes who competed during the 2019-20 season.
• Men's golf honored by GCAA: The Golf Coaches Association of America recognized four Salukis from the men's golf team with its Scholar All-America award. Vikar Jonasson, Birgir Magnusson, Sean Mullan and Matthis Besard received the award. All four golfers met the criteria of a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I play and a 3.2 GPA or better.
Through six seasons as head coach, coach Justin Fetcho's teams have produced 11 GCAA Scholar All-America award winners. This year's total of four is a program-best.
Under Fetcho, the golf program has been successful on-and-off the course, finishing first or second at the MVC championships four times in five trips. The Salukis have won six team championships in the last six years and advanced to the NCAA Regionals three times — in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
• Track teams win academic awards: The SIU men's and women's track and field teams, as well as four individuals, earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors on Thursday.
The women's team finished the year with a 3.43 GPA, while the men's track and field squad earned a 3.44 GPA. Overall, there were 199 men's teams and 264 women's teams honored for their academic excellence.
In addition to the team recognitions, four Saluki student-athletes were lauded for their academic success. Madison Meyer, Alexis Roberson, Emily Kern and Kira Williams were each named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team. Roberson earned the honor for the third straight season, while Meyer has now been awarded all-academic honors in back-to-back seasons. Kern and Williams, meanwhile, were honored for the first time in their respective careers.
To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Track & Field Team, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have met at least one of the following athletic standards:
For the indoor season, they must have finished the regular season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or ranked in the top 48 in any championship relay event. For the most recent indoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRs.org.
