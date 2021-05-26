Salukis beat Bradley, fog delay to advance at MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE — Heavy fog just past the infield turf caused a weather delay at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Wednesday night with SIU six outs from knocking off Bradley at "Itchy" Jones Stadium.
The Salukis were still batting in the top of the sixth with two outs and a 13-1 lead when umpires pulled the Braves off the field at 10:10 p.m. J.T. Weber's three-run homer, which set a new team record as SIU's 76th round-tripper of the season, led a seven-run fourth that blew the game open. The Salukis scored four in the top of the fifth to take the 12-run lead in the third and final game of Wednesday's action. If SIU ends the seventh with a 10-run lead, it will advance to Thursday's 7 p.m. game against second-seeded Indiana State.
Both teams got on the board early with the long ball. T.J. Manteufel homered off SIU starter Brad Harrison in the first inning, and SIU's Nick Neville answered in the second off Matt Hamilton.
SIU took a 2-1 lead off Neville's sacrifice fly to left field in the third. Cody Cleveland, back from a shoulder injury suffered in the Dallas Baptist series, reached on an infield single that bounced off Hamilton's leg. He went to third on Weber's ground-rule double that sailed over center fielder Ryan Vogel's head. Cleveland came home on Neville's fly ball without a play.
Harrison settled down, striking out 10 batters in the first five innings in 78 pitches. Mixing in a sweeping curveball with a sharp slider and fastball, the senior lefty scattered four hits, with Manteufel's homer the only extra-base hit.
Philip Archer added a three-run homer in the fifth for SIU, which is attempting to be the 15th host team to win the MVC Tournament since 1981 and the first since Creighton in 2011. The Salukis pounded out 14 hits off three Braves pitchers. Hamilton was chased in the fourth after allowing eight runs off 10 hits. Troy Hickey lasted 1 2/3 innings after allowing five runs off four hits. Freshman lefty Kaden Krueger was throwing to catcher Austin Ulick when play was delayed.
The loser of SIU/Bradley has to play top-seeded Dallas Baptist at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a win-or-go-home scenario. Indiana State knocked off Illinois State 5-2 earlier Wednesday. Dallas Baptist beat Valparaiso 12-2 in seven innings.
