Salukis beat Bradley, fog delay to advance at MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE — Heavy fog just past the infield turf caused a weather delay at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Wednesday night with SIU six outs from knocking off Bradley at "Itchy" Jones Stadium.

The Salukis were still batting in the top of the sixth with two outs and a 13-1 lead when umpires pulled the Braves off the field at 10:10 p.m. J.T. Weber's three-run homer, which set a new team record as SIU's 76th round-tripper of the season, led a seven-run fourth that blew the game open. The Salukis scored four in the top of the fifth to take the 12-run lead in the third and final game of Wednesday's action. If SIU ends the seventh with a 10-run lead, it will advance to Thursday's 7 p.m. game against second-seeded Indiana State.

Both teams got on the board early with the long ball. T.J. Manteufel homered off SIU starter Brad Harrison in the first inning, and SIU's Nick Neville answered in the second off Matt Hamilton.

SIU took a 2-1 lead off Neville's sacrifice fly to left field in the third. Cody Cleveland, back from a shoulder injury suffered in the Dallas Baptist series, reached on an infield single that bounced off Hamilton's leg. He went to third on Weber's ground-rule double that sailed over center fielder Ryan Vogel's head. Cleveland came home on Neville's fly ball without a play.