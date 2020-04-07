Former Saluki Aaron Cook commits to Gonzaga

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Aaron Cook went looking for the big time and found it. The former Saluki guard verbally committed to Gonzaga late Tuesday night and will spend his final collegiate season in Spokane, Washington.

Cook is slated to be a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible for the 'Zags if he earns his undergraduate degree later this year. The 6-foot-2 Cook was SIU's leading scorer in the six games he played before breaking his right (shooting) hand (15 points per game). He also had 19 steals in six games last season, ranked among the top-five in the NCAA at the time of his injury.

Gonzaga went 31-2 last season and was expected to compete for the Final Four before the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. If sophomore forward Filip Petrusev (17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds per game last season) returns for his junior season, the Bulldogs could be a preseason top-five team next season. Gonzaga has three Rivals.com top-100 recruits signed or committed, including five-star point guard Jalen Suggs, the ninth-ranked prospect in the country. Julian Strawther, a 6-7, 210-pound forward that is 53rd on the recruiting website, and 6-3 shooting guard Dominick Harris (No. 64) are also a part of Gonzaga's 2020 class.