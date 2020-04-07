Former Saluki Aaron Cook commits to Gonzaga

CARBONDALE — Aaron Cook went looking for the big time and found it. The former Saluki guard verbally committed to Gonzaga late Tuesday night and will spend his final collegiate season in Spokane, Washington.
Cook is slated to be a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible for the 'Zags if he earns his undergraduate degree later this year. The 6-foot-2 Cook was SIU's leading scorer in the six games he played before breaking his right (shooting) hand (15 points per game). He also had 19 steals in six games last season, ranked among the top-five in the NCAA at the time of his injury.
Gonzaga went 31-2 last season and was expected to compete for the Final Four before the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. If sophomore forward Filip Petrusev (17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds per game last season) returns for his junior season, the Bulldogs could be a preseason top-five team next season. Gonzaga has three Rivals.com top-100 recruits signed or committed, including five-star point guard Jalen Suggs, the ninth-ranked prospect in the country. Julian Strawther, a 6-7, 210-pound forward that is 53rd on the recruiting website, and 6-3 shooting guard Dominick Harris (No. 64) are also a part of Gonzaga's 2020 class.
Cook had hoped to return to the Salukis for the rest of his senior year after breaking his hand, but the injury never healed as well as he had hoped. He announced he would seek another destination as a graduate transfer shortly after the season ended, and can sign with Gonzaga next week. The Bulldogs won the West Coast Conference and have made the NCAA Tournament 20 straight years, the fourth-longest active streak in Division I. They haven't won less than 23 games in any of those years.
Cook scored 845 points in four seasons, an average of 8.2 points per game. His 138 career steals are tied for the 10th-most in school history. Cook is a career 41.9% shooter and a 34.1% 3-point shooter (86 of 252). He was also one of the Salukis' top defenders. His seven steals against Oakland Nov. 10, 2019, were a career high and tied him with three others in school history to swipe that many.
