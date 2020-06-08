You are the owner of this article.
Former Saluki assistant coach Buddy Foster finds new home
Charles "Buddy" Foster, a former assistant softball coach at SIU, has found a new home in Mississippi.

Foster is taking over the Mississippi University for Women, a Division III program in Columbus. The Owls were 9-7 this year before the coronavirus prematurely ended their season. They compete in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. 

Foster, who spent the last four years at Greenville College, was an assistant under Kerri Blaylock from 1999-2005 and from 2013-15. The Salukis made the NCAA regionals three times during his tenure, reaching the Sweet 16 in 2005. He helped mentor 26 Missouri Valley Conference all-league players and three academic All-Americans.  

— Todd Hefferman

