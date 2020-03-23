Former Saluki assistant coach Rodney Watson announces retirement

CARBONDALE — Rodney Watson, a longtime assistant coach for the SIU men's basketball team that took the University of Southern Indiana to the Division II national semifinals last season, announced his retirement Monday through a video news conference.
The Screaming Eagles' all-time winningest coach, Watson went 251-82 in 11 seasons (.754), including 142-60 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play (.703). He led the Eagles to seven NCAA Tournaments, reaching the Elite Eight semifinals last season, and helped SIU to nine NCAA Tournaments as an assistant between 1989-2009.
"By way of videoconference, I just finished meeting with our team to announce my retirement from coaching college basketball," said Watson, who started 2019-20 ranked among the top 10 in winning percentage for active coaches. "With an outstanding group returning, Screaming Eagle Arena and the completion of Phase II, the timing is perfect for a new voice, new style and new energy.
"You will find me in Section 111 Row 12 on the aisle. I will be as available or as invisible as our next coach needs me to be. Thank you all for 11 wonderful seasons."
Watson helped guide seven Division II All-Americans and 15 all-conference honorees at USI. The Eagles went 22-8 overall and 13-7 in the GLVC last season, and were scheduled to compete in the NCAA Midwest Regional before it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watson guided the Eagles to nine 20-win seasons in his 11 years there, and helped the Salukis to 12 20-win seasons in 20 years.
"I was hopeful that Rodney would keep coaching for a while, but I truly respect his decision to move onto the next phase of his life," USI athletic director Jon Mark Hall said in a news release. "I will never be able to express to him my true appreciation for how he has led our men's basketball student-athletes. The young men he has taught have been guided by a person with great integrity, humility and grace."
Former Saluki Kent Williams, currently the boys basketball coach at DeSmet High School in Missouri, became SIU's second all-time leading scorer in the early 2000s. Williams, who played under coach Bruce Weber and Watson, tweeted congratulations on a great career.
"Congratulations on a great career Coach!," he said. "You helped shape so many lives over your career, especially mine and you were always first class!!!"
Watson and his wife, Carol, have four children, Ashley, Zachary, and twins, Olivia and Blake.
