Former Saluki assistant coach Rodney Watson announces retirement

CARBONDALE — Rodney Watson, a longtime assistant coach for the SIU men's basketball team that took the University of Southern Indiana to the Division II national semifinals last season, announced his retirement Monday through a video news conference.

The Screaming Eagles' all-time winningest coach, Watson went 251-82 in 11 seasons (.754), including 142-60 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play (.703). He led the Eagles to seven NCAA Tournaments, reaching the Elite Eight semifinals last season, and helped SIU to nine NCAA Tournaments as an assistant between 1989-2009.

"By way of videoconference, I just finished meeting with our team to announce my retirement from coaching college basketball," said Watson, who started 2019-20 ranked among the top 10 in winning percentage for active coaches. "With an outstanding group returning, Screaming Eagle Arena and the completion of Phase II, the timing is perfect for a new voice, new style and new energy.

"You will find me in Section 111 Row 12 on the aisle. I will be as available or as invisible as our next coach needs me to be. Thank you all for 11 wonderful seasons."

