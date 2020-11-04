Former Saluki assistant Rodney Watson joining radio team

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Longtime SIU assistant coach Rodney Watson will join the Saluki Radio team for men's basketball broadcasts in 2020-21. He will join Hall of Famer Mike Reis, who returns for his 42nd season as the Voice of the Salukis. Watson will divide games as analyst with Hall of Famer Greg Starrick, who is in his 38th year calling games with Reis.

Watson was a 21-year assistant at SIU, working under Rich Herrin, Bruce Weber, Matt Painter, and Chris Lowery. He helped guide the Salukis to 430 wins, nine NCAA Tournament appearances and two Sweet Sixteens in those 21 years. He went on to become the head coach at Southern Indiana, where he won more than 250 games and retired as the winningest coach in program history.