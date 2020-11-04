 Skip to main content
Former Saluki assistant Rodney Watson joining radio team
Former SIU assistant men's basketball coach Rodney Watson, seen here during his days under Chris Lowery (right), is returning to the Salukis as a radio analyst. Watson will split time with SIU Hall of Famer Greg Starrick during the 2020-21 season, the school announced Wednesday.

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Longtime SIU assistant coach Rodney Watson will join the Saluki Radio team for men's basketball broadcasts in 2020-21. He will join Hall of Famer Mike Reis, who returns for his 42nd season as the Voice of the Salukis. Watson will divide games as analyst with Hall of Famer Greg Starrick, who is in his 38th year calling games with Reis.

Watson was a 21-year assistant at SIU, working under Rich Herrin, Bruce Weber, Matt Painter, and Chris Lowery. He helped guide the Salukis to 430 wins, nine NCAA Tournament appearances and two Sweet Sixteens in those 21 years. He went on to become the head coach at Southern Indiana, where he won more than 250 games and retired as the winningest coach in program history.

SIU opens the season on November 25 at Louisville.

