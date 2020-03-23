Former Saluki Brad Korn named new coach at SEMO

The 2002 team finished the season ranked No. 22 in the ESPN coaches poll, the school’s first national ranking since the 1976-77 season, and set the school record for wins (28). That record was broken in 2007, when the Salukis went 29-7 and went to the Sweet 16 again.

Korn played in 121 games between 1999 and 2004, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in an average of 14.5 minutes a game. He played as a true freshman in 1999-2000 because SIU needed big guys, and then redshirted as a sophomore. Korn made the MVC Most Improved Team as a senior in 2004, when he averaged 9.7 points, four rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for a 25-win squad that went 17-1 in the league.

Korn spent the first eight years of his coaching career at SIU under former coach Chris Lowery (2004-12), the last six as an assistant. SIU went 145-116 during that stretch with four postseason appearances and two MVC regular-season championships. The Salukis went to the NCAA Tournament three straight times, from 2005-2007, with three victories.