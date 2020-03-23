Former Saluki Brad Korn named new coach at SEMO

CARBONDALE — Brad Korn, a 6-foot-9 forward who helped SIU's men's basketball team to three straight NCAA Tournament berths between 2002 and 2004, was announced as Southeast Missouri State's new head coach on Monday.
Korn, 38, spent the last five years at Kansas State under former Saluki leader and Hall of Famer Bruce Weber, the last four as an assistant coach. The Plano native signed a five-year contract with the Redhawks, who are scheduled to host the Salukis next season.
"I'm excited to welcome Brad and his family to Cape Girardeau," SEMO athletic director Brady Barke said in a news release Monday. "Brad is a winner and has an incredible knack for building relationships with student-athletes, while developing them both on and off the court. His energy and passion will bring a renewed sense of excitement to SEMO Basketball."
Korn will be introduced at a closed event that will be shown online Tuesday at 2 p.m. on the GoSoutheast Facebook page.
Korn replaced Rick Ray, who was let go after five seasons earlier this month. The Redhawks went 7-24 overall and 3-15 in the Ohio Valley Conference last season, missing the eight-team league tournament for the fourth time in the last five years. Ray went 51-104 overall and 27-59 in the OVC.
Korn, along with Hall of Famers Kent Williams, Darren Brooks and Jermaine Dearman, helped Weber and former coach Matt Painter build SIU into a mid-major power in the early 2000s. The Salukis went from a 16-win team his redshirt freshman season to three straight Missouri Valley Conference titles and three straight appearances in the Big Dance. SIU hadn't appeared in the NCAA Tournament for seven years before it reached it in 2002 as an 11 seed. The Salukis defeated sixth-seeded Texas Tech and third-seeded Georgia to reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history.
The 2002 team finished the season ranked No. 22 in the ESPN coaches poll, the school’s first national ranking since the 1976-77 season, and set the school record for wins (28). That record was broken in 2007, when the Salukis went 29-7 and went to the Sweet 16 again.
Korn played in 121 games between 1999 and 2004, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in an average of 14.5 minutes a game. He played as a true freshman in 1999-2000 because SIU needed big guys, and then redshirted as a sophomore. Korn made the MVC Most Improved Team as a senior in 2004, when he averaged 9.7 points, four rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for a 25-win squad that went 17-1 in the league.
Korn spent the first eight years of his coaching career at SIU under former coach Chris Lowery (2004-12), the last six as an assistant. SIU went 145-116 during that stretch with four postseason appearances and two MVC regular-season championships. The Salukis went to the NCAA Tournament three straight times, from 2005-2007, with three victories.
Korn coached three years at Missouri State (2013-16) under another former Saluki, Paul Lusk, before going to Manhattan, Kansas. Korn helped mentor a number of All-MVC honorees with the Bears, including 2014 all-league second team pick Jarmar Gulley in 2014 and the 2016 league newcomer of the year, guard Dequon Miller. In four years at Kansas State, he was a big influence in the development of All-Big 12 first teamer Dean Wade, one of three players in school history to rank in the top 10 in career scoring and rebounding, and all-conference picks Wesley Iwundu and D.J. Johnson. Iwundu, a two-time third team pick in the Big 12, became the first Wildcat since 2008 to be taken in the NBA draft when he was selected in the second round by the Orlando Magic.
"I'm just super happy for Brad, Kristin and their family on earning this well-deserved opportunity at SEMO," Weber tweeted Monday. "He has all the qualities to make a great head coach. We will miss the Korns being a part of our program, but excited for their new journey."
Kansas State went 11-21 overall and 3-15 in the Big 12 last season, finishing in last place. The Wildcats won 82 games during Korn's tenure there, with three straight NCAA Tournament appearances between 2017-19.
SEMO could return 13 of its 15 players next season.
Korn earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Southern Illinois in 2004 and earned credits towards a master's degree in sports studies. Korn and his wife, Kristin, have two daughters, Brielyn and Ashtyn.
