Former Saluki Chinn named NFL defensive rookie of the month
CARBONDALE — Jeremy Chinn, a former Saluki safety who became the first player in NFL history to return fumbles for touchdowns on consecutive plays Sunday, was named the NFL defensive rookie of the month for November on Friday.

Chinn had a career-high 13 tackles and the two fumble returns for scores at Minnesota (5-6), but his Carolina Panthers (4-8) fell 28-27. Chinn had 30 tackles in November, the second-most among rookies, and leads all rookies with 86 stops on the season. He became the first Panthers player ever to win the NFL's defensive rookie of the month award in the same season, not to mention back-to-back months after earning the honor for October. 

A second round draft pick by Carolina, Chinn had 243 tackles and 13 interceptions at SIU. He broke up 31 passes, forced six fumbles and recovered two. Chinn was a consensus All-American in 2019. 

Carolina hosts Denver (4-7) Dec. 13 at noon.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

