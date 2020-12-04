Former Saluki Chinn named NFL defensive rookie of the month

CARBONDALE — Jeremy Chinn, a former Saluki safety who became the first player in NFL history to return fumbles for touchdowns on consecutive plays Sunday, was named the NFL defensive rookie of the month for November on Friday.

Chinn had a career-high 13 tackles and the two fumble returns for scores at Minnesota (5-6), but his Carolina Panthers (4-8) fell 28-27. Chinn had 30 tackles in November, the second-most among rookies, and leads all rookies with 86 stops on the season. He became the first Panthers player ever to win the NFL's defensive rookie of the month award in the same season, not to mention back-to-back months after earning the honor for October.