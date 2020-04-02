Former Saluki coach Shawn Watson joins UNI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Former SIU football coach Shawn Watson has joined Northern Iowa's staff, according to a news release from the Panthers on Tuesday.

Watson, an offensive quality control coach at Georgia last season, will be an offensive assistant at UNI, coaching quarterbacks. Watson has been an offensive coordinator at four different FBS schools, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Nebraska and Louisville, and held positions at nine different Power Five schools. He was the head coach at SIU from 1994-96, when he went 11-22.

Watson's first Saluki club went 1-10. His last two went 5-6. His 1996 squad started off 4-1, but ended the year with five straight losses. Watson left to become the quarterbacks coach at Northwestern.

"Shawn brings a wealth of experience to our staff," UNI coach Mark Farley said in the release. "He will provide mentorship to our offensive staff and guidance to our entire staff as we prepare for the 2020 season. He is a great addition as he is known for his development of QBs and with three young, talented quarterbacks on our roster, we are thrilled to have Shawn join our team."

Watson has known Farley for about 30 years.