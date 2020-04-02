Former Saluki coach Shawn Watson joins UNI

CARBONDALE — Former SIU football coach Shawn Watson has joined Northern Iowa's staff, according to a news release from the Panthers on Tuesday.
Watson, an offensive quality control coach at Georgia last season, will be an offensive assistant at UNI, coaching quarterbacks. Watson has been an offensive coordinator at four different FBS schools, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Nebraska and Louisville, and held positions at nine different Power Five schools. He was the head coach at SIU from 1994-96, when he went 11-22.
Watson's first Saluki club went 1-10. His last two went 5-6. His 1996 squad started off 4-1, but ended the year with five straight losses. Watson left to become the quarterbacks coach at Northwestern.
"Shawn brings a wealth of experience to our staff," UNI coach Mark Farley said in the release. "He will provide mentorship to our offensive staff and guidance to our entire staff as we prepare for the 2020 season. He is a great addition as he is known for his development of QBs and with three young, talented quarterbacks on our roster, we are thrilled to have Shawn join our team."
Watson has known Farley for about 30 years.
"My attraction to UNI begins with my relationship with Mark," Watson said. "We have been friends since 1994 when I took over the head job at Southern Illinois. When he moved over to Kansas, I was at Colorado. We have been in contact for nearly 30 years, we've maintained that friendship. I admire his work. He came back here and won. He reached out with me this offseason to ask for help and it grew into this."
Watson said he was eager to work with UNI offensive coordinator Ryan Mahaffey and redshirt sophomore quarterback Will McElvain, who there for 2,778 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year. The Panthers (10-5 overall, 6-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) reached No. 6 in the nation on their way to the FCS semifinals, where they were defeated by second-ranked James Madison 17-0 on the road.
"At this point in my career, that is what I am looking for, a place where I can make an impact and enjoy where I am working," Watson said. "I love working with the kids and I love mentoring young coaches. Before I even entertained coming here, I wanted to make sure that I would have a good working relationship with coach Mahaffey and the entire staff. We have some bright young coaches and we are working well together. The relationships on the staff are key to accomplishing the goals that we have."
UNI opens conference play this season Saturday, Oct. 3, at SIU. Kickoff at Saluki Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.
