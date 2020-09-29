Former Saluki Neal returns to practice squad, Harper signs with Giants

CARBONDALE — Former SIU football player Ryan Neal, who snared the game-winning interception for Seattle against Dallas on Sunday, reverted back to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday.

Neal, who stepped in at the last second for Seattle safety Jamal Adams, would earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster if he's called up again. Seattle (3-0) is at Miami (1-2) Sunday. Neal, a third-year pro that signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2018, was elevated from the Seahawks' practice squad Saturday.

Neal joined Seattle in 2019 as a member of the practice squad. He was added to the 53-man roster late in the year, appearing in three games. He resigned with the Seahawks in April, and may get more playing time next week. Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Neiko Thorpe were inactive Sunday, as well as strong safety Lane Hill. Adams suffered a groin injury early in the fourth quarter Sunday. His status for this weekend's game is unknown.