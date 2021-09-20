Former Saluki runner dies of leukemia

CARBONDALE — Former SIU distance runner Emily Settle passed away late Sunday night after a prolonged battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to a news release from the school on Monday. She was 24 years old.

Settle became sick during her freshman year of college at SIU after some unusually difficult runs left her feeling more fatigued than normal in April of 2016. The Westfield, Indiana product ran in five meets during her freshman cross country season and later competed in three outdoor meets that season.

SIU Athletics offered its thoughts and prayers to the Settle family on Monday. The Settle family has requested, in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to the Emily Settle Fund. Donations can be made online at emilysettlefund.com. The fund helps young cancer patients in the Indiana area pay for treatment-related transportation and/or lodging costs (e.g., parking; tolls; gas; plane, train, or bus tickets; hotels or temporary housing).

A 2015 graduate of Westfield High School, Settle competed in the 400 and 800-meter runs for her track team and ran cross country. Her father, Mike, ran at Ball State University.

Settle went to a hospital in St. Louis after her diagnosis, according to a 2018 story by WISH-TV in Indianapolis, and spent some time in the ICU before receiving a stem cell transplant. She later returned home to Westfield, and after a relapse, went to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. She had a second stem cell transplant there and was in remission in 2018.

"I’ve been given a second chance, I can go and I can change what I didn’t like before I can," Settle said in the 2018 story. "Not a lot of people get that and I can try to give people hope because you know, cancer sucks, but it makes you realize how precious life is."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.