Former Saluki Saunders wins silver medal in shot; Price, Berry advance

CARBONDALE — Raven Saunders, who competed at SIU as a freshman before transferring to Ole Miss, won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics late Saturday night in the women's shot put.

The South Carolina native threw 19.79 meters on her fifth attempt and scratched on her final throw. She came up just short of China's Gong Lijiao, who won the event with her first throw of the day. The reigning two-time world champion produced two efforts over 20 meters on her last two attempts at the Olympic Stadium to cement her victory, throwing 20.58 on her final attempt. Veteran Valerie Adams of New Zealand won a bronze medal in her fifth and likely last Olympics. The 36-year-old Adams is a two-time Olympic champion and in Tokyo became the first woman to qualify for five Olympic finals in the shot.

It was the capper of a big night for former Salukis at the Tokyo Games, as hammer throwers Deanna Price and Gwen Berry both qualified for Tuesday morning's finals. Price, the American record holder in the event and the top-ranked thrower in the world entering the Olympics, did not hit the qualifying mark of 73.50 meters but finished ninth to make it into Tuesday's finals. Price threw 71.03 on her first attempt, 72.55 on her second, and scratched on her third.

The top 12 finishers advanced. Price finished eighth at the Rio Games in 2016 and is in her second Olympics.