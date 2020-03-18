You are the owner of this article.
Former Saluki TE Taggart signs with Missouri Southern basketball
Former Saluki TE Taggart signs with Missouri Southern basketball

SIU recruit Avery Taggart

Eureka (Mo.) High School forward Avery Taggart dribbles against Hillsboro during the Gene Steighorst tournament. Taggart, the fifth-leading scorer in the St. Louis area according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's online prep stats, signed with SIU to play football. He plans to walk on to the Saluki men's basketball team next season, too. 

 Todd Hefferman

CARBONDALE — Former SIU tight end Avery Taggart signed with Missouri Southern's men's basketball team on Wednesday, according to a release from the Lions.

Taggart, a 6-foot-3, 242-pound redshirt freshman, signed with the Saluki football team in 2019. He planned to walk on to the SIU basketball team with Barry Hinson as the coach, but after Hinson resigned following the 2019-20 season, he decided to play football in 2019 and see if he could handle both in 2020-21. Taggart, a 1,200-point scorer at Eureka (Missouri) High School, announced he wanted to transfer from SIU in search of a basketball home after the 2019 football season.

"I am excited to add Avery to our recruiting class," Missouri Southern coach Jeff Boschee said in a news release. "He was a dominant high school player in St. Louis that has great size and versatility from the guard spot. He will fit into the way we like to play with his ability to shoot the ball and handle it."

Taggart was a three-time all-conference and all-district selection for Eureka boys basketball coach Austin Kirby. He helped the Wildcats to a district championship and earned all-state honors as a senior. On the football field, he helped the Wildcats to three district titles and was a three-time all-conference and all-district pick. Taggart redshirted in 2019 at SIU, playing behind NFL prospect Nigel Kilby, Cole Steward and former walk-on quarterback Levi Mitchell, who changed positions in 2018.

Missouri Southern, a Division II squad, went 23-8 this past season and was headed for the NCAA Tournament before it was called off because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Junior Cam Martin, a 6-9 forward, led the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) in scoring and rebounding and was named a first team all-region pick. Martin averaged 24.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, and shot 58% from the field.

Missouri Southern could return nine players this winter.

-- Todd Hefferman

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

