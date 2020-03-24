Former Saluki tight end Pruitt signs 1-year deal with Titans

CARBONDALE — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former SIU tight end MyCole Pruitt, the team announced Tuesday.
Pruitt played in all 19 games last season, including 11 starts, for the Titans. He played in all three playoff games and finished the season with six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Pruitt is regarded as a tough and dependable blocker, and he's shown up big in the run game since joining the Titans at the start of the 2018 season. Pruitt played in 15 games, with one start at tight end, in 2018 after joining the Titans in Week 2 from the Texans' practice squad.
You have free articles remaining.
Pruitt has 27 career catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns in 52 regular-season games in the NFL. He previously played for the Vikings, Bears and Texans, where he spent time with current Titans coach Mike Vrabel when he was the defensive coordinator there.
Pruitt left SIU in 2014 as the Missouri Valley Football Conference's all-time leader in career receptions (221), receiving yards (2,601) and receiving touchdowns (25) among tight ends. Part of the league's 30-year Anniversary Team, he was a consensus All-American his last two years. Pruitt's 81 catches as a senior are the most in Saluki history for one year. His 221 catches are 14 more than wide receiver Cornell Craig (1996-99), who holds the SIU records for receiving yardage (3,508) and touchdown catches (37).
Pruitt's teams only had two winning seasons in four years. The Salukis went 6-5 in 2012 and 7-5 in 2013, but didn't reach the playoffs.
— Todd Hefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!