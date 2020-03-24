Former Saluki tight end Pruitt signs 1-year deal with Titans

CARBONDALE — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former SIU tight end MyCole Pruitt, the team announced Tuesday.

Pruitt played in all 19 games last season, including 11 starts, for the Titans. He played in all three playoff games and finished the season with six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Pruitt is regarded as a tough and dependable blocker, and he's shown up big in the run game since joining the Titans at the start of the 2018 season. Pruitt played in 15 games, with one start at tight end, in 2018 after joining the Titans in Week 2 from the Texans' practice squad.

Pruitt has 27 career catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns in 52 regular-season games in the NFL. He previously played for the Vikings, Bears and Texans, where he spent time with current Titans coach Mike Vrabel when he was the defensive coordinator there.