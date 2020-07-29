Former Saluki women's coach Cindy Scott announces retirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Cindy Scott, SIU's all-time wins leader in women's basketball who led the program to its only four NCAA Tournament appearances, announced her retirement Wednesday.

Scott spent the last 22 years at Bentley University in Massachusetts, most recently as the assistant athletics director. Her retirement is effective Friday.

"It has been such a tremendous privilege to work for Bentley Athletics the past 22 years and to be involved in many different aspects that provided me the opportunity to help both coaches and student-athletes," Scott said in a news release from the school. "Bentley University is a very special place and our student-athletes are the best you can find — great people, great students and great competitors. I could not be more grateful to those who helped to make my job the best in the world, in particular our longtime athletics director, Bob DeFelice,and vice president for student affairs, Andrew Shepardson."

Bentley competes in Division I in hockey and Division II in its other sports. During her 22 years there, Scott served as the school's compliance coordinator, academic liaison, senior woman administrator and the Title IX coordinator.