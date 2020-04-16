Former SIU standout Sam Coonrod ready for his second MLB season, whenever that is

They talk to my agent pretty often. It's nothing but ifs, for sure. There's, obviously, talks going on every day, but it's just a bunch of ifs.

How did you feel during spring training?

I felt really good. It was the best I've ever been, the strongest I've ever been. I gave up a few runs, but it was nothing crazy. I got all my work in. I think the Giants coaching staff, they were happy where I was at. I was feeling like I was in a great position to start the year off. I just got halted, you know?

You went 5-1 in your rookie year in 33 appearances. How did you make it to the big leagues last year?

In the minor leagues, it didn't go so hot for a while. I changed a few things and got on a roll there. Got called up, and did pretty well. I'm always the type of person that's not satisfied with how I do. I think that keeps me working hard, but as a whole, for a first year, there were some good things that happened. I can, obviously, build off of that.

What do you remember about your debut at Arizona?