Former SIU standout Sam Coonrod ready for his second MLB season, whenever that is

CARBONDALE — Sam Coonrod almost missed his connecting flight on May 26 last year, but made it to Chase Field in Phoenix for the San Francisco Giants' game at Arizona.
The 26-year-old from Carrollton had just been recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and had about a thousand things going through his mind when he sat down in the dugout. His nerves got a bit worse when he went to the bullpen, but was as cool as they come when the Giants went to him in the eighth inning. Coonrod, a former Saluki who was taken by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, threw a scoreless inning in a 6-2 victory.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound right-hander got this first major league victory about a month later, on July 23 against the Chicago Cubs. He worked nearly two innings in a tie game, before Pablo Sandoval homered in the bottom of the 14th to get the win. Coonrod went 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA as a rookie in 33 appearances. He struck out 20 batters and walked 15 in 27 2/3 innings.
Today, he and his wife are sheltering in place in her parents' basement in Fenton, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis. In this Q&A with SIU's only current major league player (former Saluki Derek Shelton is now the manager of the Pirates), Coonrod talks about how he felt in spring training, his debut last year, and how he continues to improve.
What have you heard from the Giants, as far as when baseball may be back?
They talk to my agent pretty often. It's nothing but ifs, for sure. There's, obviously, talks going on every day, but it's just a bunch of ifs.
How did you feel during spring training?
I felt really good. It was the best I've ever been, the strongest I've ever been. I gave up a few runs, but it was nothing crazy. I got all my work in. I think the Giants coaching staff, they were happy where I was at. I was feeling like I was in a great position to start the year off. I just got halted, you know?
You went 5-1 in your rookie year in 33 appearances. How did you make it to the big leagues last year?
In the minor leagues, it didn't go so hot for a while. I changed a few things and got on a roll there. Got called up, and did pretty well. I'm always the type of person that's not satisfied with how I do. I think that keeps me working hard, but as a whole, for a first year, there were some good things that happened. I can, obviously, build off of that.
What do you remember about your debut at Arizona?
The most nervous I was was on the plane, because I had to connect, and I didn't know if I was going to make my flight. When I got into the dugout, I was nervous at that point, waiting in the bullpen area. When I got in the game, I wasn't nervous at all. I felt like I was at home, just doing baseball. It's just doing it against guys a little bit better than I've ever been against.
How has that year changed your life?
Once you get there, you just have more confidence because you've done it before. It's just like anything else, you have more confidence. Obviously, I learned a lot playing against players at that level. You have to learn, unless you'll end up not being there. I learned a lot and I have more confidence.
It's always, with a pitcher, it's about getting better command with all your pitches, and I just think I have more consistency with my delivery now. I'm not trying. I'm not always feeling for it. I feel right now that I have a good idea of what I'm doing with my delivery. It feels in sync, and I feel strong and powerful with it, and I feel that I can build off that.
