Fourth-ranked Panthers dominate first half, lead No. 10 SIU 13-0

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team opened the door late for fourth-ranked Northern Iowa, and the Panthers walked right through to extend their lead to 13-0 at the half Saturday.

Saluki quarterback Nic Baker lost the football in the pocket, and when UNI recovered, the Panthers took over at the SIU 23-yard line in the final four minutes of the half. Eight plays, two SIU defensive penalties, and 23 yards later, running back Tyler Hoosman was in the end zone with his second rushing touchdown of the season.

Matthew Cook's extra-point attempt was good. UNI rushed for 117 yards on 27 carries at Saluki Stadium, but needed two extra series to punch it in. Cornerback P.J. Jules was called for defensive holding on a third-down incompletion that gave the Panthers the ball at the SIU 8-yard line. UNI quarterback Will McElvain threw incomplete on a third-and-goal pass to his left, but cornerback James Ceasar was called for pass interference, giving the Panthers the ball on the SIU 2-yard line.

Cook hit two short field goals for UNI after the Saluki defense was able to come up with some big stops in the red zone.