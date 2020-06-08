Getting closer: Saluki Athletics staff returning to campus, athletes may not be far behind

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — SIU's athletic department staff have begun to return to campus, and student-athletes may not be far behind.

Some senior administrators went back to their offices shortly after Illinois entered Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase reopening plan earlier this month, according to athletic director Liz Jarnigan. The department has a phased-in plan for the rest of the staff over the next month and a half, and submitted a plan to the campus planning committee for some athletes to return to campus as early as July.

"A few of our members of the leadership team are back in a very controlled, mask-wearing, traffic pattern-directed environment," Jarnigan said. "Over the next month, month and a half, we'll be phasing in the rest of the staff if things go well. We're here for just two weeks to see how it goes, and as long as that goes well, we plan on adding additional staff, particularly on the coaching side, and continue to go from there."

Jarnigan said some staff are working different hours, reducing the amount of people at the Banterra Center at one time, and following strict guidelines. Staff are screened daily, and must wear a mask while walking the halls. They can remove their mask if they're in their office, but have to put it back on if someone enters.