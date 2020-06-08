Getting closer: Saluki Athletics staff returning to campus, athletes may not be far behind

CARBONDALE — SIU's athletic department staff have begun to return to campus, and student-athletes may not be far behind.
Some senior administrators went back to their offices shortly after Illinois entered Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase reopening plan earlier this month, according to athletic director Liz Jarnigan. The department has a phased-in plan for the rest of the staff over the next month and a half, and submitted a plan to the campus planning committee for some athletes to return to campus as early as July.
"A few of our members of the leadership team are back in a very controlled, mask-wearing, traffic pattern-directed environment," Jarnigan said. "Over the next month, month and a half, we'll be phasing in the rest of the staff if things go well. We're here for just two weeks to see how it goes, and as long as that goes well, we plan on adding additional staff, particularly on the coaching side, and continue to go from there."
Jarnigan said some staff are working different hours, reducing the amount of people at the Banterra Center at one time, and following strict guidelines. Staff are screened daily, and must wear a mask while walking the halls. They can remove their mask if they're in their office, but have to put it back on if someone enters.
As for the athletes, the Salukis' proposed plan has a phased-in approach similar to the University of Illinois, which welcomed back 40 football players on Monday, but could undergo several changes. Illinois' plan includes viral and antibody testing, initial quarantining, contract tracing and arrangements for extended quarantine in the event of any positive tests for COVID-19. Athletes are only allowed to participate in voluntary workouts, per NCAA rules.
One of the toughest things about constructing the plan was the logistics of a positive test, Jarnigan said, as there is currently no vaccine or effective way to treat the coronavirus. Anybody who tests positive will have to be quickly isolated.
"We've been in contact with SIH, with our county health services, and our team doctors, and that's one of the reasons we're dealing with this gated, phased-in type of return," she said. "Obviously the goal is to get back to football and soccer and cross country this fall, and to get back to basketball and swimming and track, as the winter unfolds, as well. Obviously that's our goal, but everything we're doing and considering is weighted by health and safety considerations. We feel good about where we're at with our drafts, and we have a plan for what will happen should we have a positive COVID case emerge."
The athletic department's plan will go to the chancellor's office after it passes through the campus planning committee. New SIU President Daniel Mahony and new Chancellor Austin Lane will have to sign off, too. Mahoney said earlier this spring he hopes to have SIU Carbondale open in August. Lane was just appointed May 29.
SIU's cross country schedule for 2020-21 has not been released, but the Saluki Invitational in late August is typically one of the first sports events of the new school year. The SIU football team is scheduled to open at UT Martin on Thursday, Sept. 3. The Salukis don't play at home until Sept. 19, when Southeast Missouri State comes to Carbondale.
The SIU women's soccer team is still finalizing its 2020 schedule, but has an exhibition in the third week of August on the docket. The Salukis' scheduled season opener, subject to change, is Aug. 21 at home against Eastern Illinois. SIU will compete in the Missouri Valley Conference race for the first time this year, in only its second year of existence.
Did you know? These 29 celebrities went to SIU.
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
Bob Odenkirk
Jenny McCarthy
Jim Belushi
Hannibal Buress
Brandon Jacobs
Curt Jones
Darryl Jones
Justin Hartley
Joe Swanberg
David Lee Murphy
Dave Steib
David Selby
Dennis Franz
Dick Gregory
Jason Frasor
Jim Hart
Joan Higginbotham
Roland Burris
Donald McHenry
Mark Victor Hansen
Randy Daniels
Richard Roundtree
Steve Finley
Walt Frazier
Walt Willey
Steve James
Shawn Colvin
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!