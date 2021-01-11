Giants' Coonrod shipped to Phillies for prospect

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Sam Coonrod from the San Francisco Giants on Saturday in exchange for right-hander Carson Ragsdale.

The 28-year-old Coonrod went 0-2 with three saves and a 9.82 ERA in 18 appearances for the Giants last season. A fifth-round draft pick in JUne 2014, he is 5-3 with three saves and a 5.74 ERA in two seasons with the Giants. He appeared in 33 games as a reliever in 2019 and posted a 3.58 ERA.

Coonrod, a former Saluki, has made 51 career appearances, all in relief.

Ragsdale was selected by the Phillies in the fourth round of the June 2020 draft out of the University of South Florida. He participated in the 2020 Florida Instructional League.

The Phillies went 28-32 last season, finishing third in the NL East. Philadelphia finished seven games back of division champion Atlanta. San Francisco went 29-31 in the NL West, finishing third in the division. The Giants finished the season 14 games back of division champion Los Angeles, which went on to win the World Series.

