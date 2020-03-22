Gooch looking for new home as graduate transfer

CARBONDALE — Brendon Gooch, a backup on the SIU men's basketball team for the last three years, is looking for a new home for his final collegiate season.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard could be a graduate transfer for someone in 2020-21. Gooch played in 28 of 32 games for the Salukis (16-16) last season, including 14 of 18 Missouri Valley Conference games. Gooch played behind starting center Barret Benson but had some big shots throughout the season, hitting a 3-pointer in SIU's home win over Northern Iowa and road win at Illinois State. His triple against Bradley in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals put the Salukis up five points in the first half.

Gooch's season-high six points came in SIU's loss to San Francisco. He scored a career-high nine points against Howard in 2018 and grabbed a career-high nine boards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Gooch started his only game at SIU against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and played a career-high 32 minutes.

Gooch did not respond to a request for comment from The Southern Illinoisan Sunday. The coach of the Southwestern Illinois Jets, Gooch's AAU team in high school, tweeted Sunday Gooch was looking for a new home as a graduate transfer next season. SIU coach Bryan Mullins did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Gooch's departure leaves the Salukis with two available scholarships in 2020-21. Mullins signed two high school guards for next season, Dalton Banks from Eau Claire North (Wisconsin) High School and Eric Butler from Orlando Christian High School.

