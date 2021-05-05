Graduate transfer guard commits to SIU men's basketball team

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team wanted to add more scoring and athleticism at the guard spot next season, and may have gotten it with the addition of Ben Coupet Jr.

Coupet, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound graduate transfer from Little Rock, verbally committed to the Salukis Wednesday on Twitter. The Chicago native averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the 11-15 Trojans last season. He shot 44.3% from the field, 37.1% from the 3-point line (43 of 116) and 71.6% at the free-throw line (48 of 67). Coupet added 27 steals, 50 assists and seven blocks in 26 starts.

Coupet (pronounced coo-pet) had four 20-point games for the Trojans last season, scoring a season-high 27 in a nine-point win against Texas-Arlington on New Year's Day 2021. He had 26 the next day on 7-of-9 shooting, including 6 of 8 from the 3-point line. Coupet made four or more 3-pointers in a game four different times last season and could get to the free-throw line, shooting 8 of 10 in a five-point loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. He attempted four or more free throws in a game eight different times last season, and had four or more rebounds in a game 11 different times.