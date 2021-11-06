Gualdoni's 55-yard field goal lifts SIU to 13-10 halftime lead over MSU

CARBONDALE — Nico Gualdoni missed a 36-yard field goal attempt that would have given SIU's football team the lead over Missouri State in the first half Saturday.

Gualdoni made up for it with a school record-tying 55-yard boot that lifted the Salukis to a 13-10 halftime lead at Saluki Stadium. The pride of Johnston City had the distance for about 57 yards, it appeared, when he hit a high-arcing kick on the last play of the half. It had just enough to get over the crossbar and give SIU the lead on Military Appreciation Day/Black Out Cancer.

Gualdoni's kick was the longest since Gregg Goodman hit one 55 yards at Arkansas State in 1970.

The Saluki defense looked like it was going to have the show after sacking MSU quarterback Jason Shelley a stunning seven times. Defensive end Anthony Knighton got one of them to break his tie with James Phillips for the SIU career record. Knighton's sack in Saluki territory also gave him the SIU all-time tackles for loss lead.

Shelley still threw for 117 yards.

Instead of losing a linebacker to two personal fouls, as SIU did last weekend at Northern Iowa after Bryce Notree was ejected, it lost a linebacker another way in the first quarter. Linebacker Zach Burrola was called for targeting after he launched himself at Shelley after he was wrapped up low by defensive end Richie Hagarty. The play was upheld upon a review, the Bears got a 15-yard penalty, and Burrola was ejected.

Shelley scored the first points of the day on a 20-yard keeper through a hole on the left side. Jose Pizano hit the extra point.

SIU went three-and-out on its first drive and avoided disaster when Justin Strong fumbled on the first offensive play. Strong got through a small hole on the left side and was hit near the line of scrimmage. The football went backwards, where offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron recovered. Strong redeemed himself after Dre Newman recovered Kyriq McDonald's muffed punt. Nic Baker took the snap with two running backs in the backfield, faked the handoff, and floated one over the middle Strong snared with his fingertips near the 5. Strong took it in for the tying touchdown.

Newman made an incredible play after McDonald dropped Jack Colquhoun's punt, literally climbing over the MSU safety to grab the ball at the 13.

The Salukis had a chance to go ahead after Shelley was stripped of the ball in Bears territory, but were stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the MSU 28.

Pizano's career-long, 51-yard field goal late in the first quarter gave MSU a 10-7 lead. SIU answered off Gualdoni's 50-yard field goal with 12:24 left in the half.

