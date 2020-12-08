Haines' contest to air Dec. 19 during ACC championship game

CARBONDALE — The finals of the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway will air during the ACC championship on Dec. 19 on ABC, according to a news release Tuesday.

Marianne Haines, an SIU student studying biomedical sciences, was one of six finalists for the $125,000 scholarship grand prize. Haines flew to Frisco, Texas, earlier this year and was paired with another finalist on a closed set at the Dude Perfect headquarters. Both threw as many footballs as they could into an oversized soda can in 30 seconds. The winner received $125,000 in scholarships, while the runner-up received $75,000.

Kickoff for the ACC championship is set for 3 p.m. It is not clear if Haines will appear on air, or how much, but Saluki fans can tune in to find out.

Dr. Pepper doubled its award this year to $2 million, the largest in the 12 years of the tuition giveaway that has awarded more than $10 million through a partnership with Scholarship America. The soda maker invited entrants to submit a one-minute video telling them about how they would use the money, where they went to school, and any unique circumstances. Haines wants to go to physician's assistant school and help serve deaf and Spanish-speaking communities.

