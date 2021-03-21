Harrison, McDaniel combine on 4-hit shutout to lead SIU past Marshall

"We didn't hit the home run like we have been, but it's nice that we still found ways to win games in other ways," Rhodes said. "It's nice to hit a home run to give use three instant runs, but we were able to bunt, steal bases, and manufacture any way we can to score runs. The key today was being able to rely on the arms, which is good. For us to be a playoff-type team, we're going to have to do it on the pitching and defense side. It's going to be tough to score as many runs as we've been scoring every single game."

SIU played error-free for the second-straight day, and the Salukis got contributions from everybody in the three-game series. Eight players drove in a run. Eight players scored. Eleven players got a hit. The result: a three-game sweep over a Marshall team that ranked No, 76 in the RPI.

"That's the theme of the year: It hasn't been just one guy," Rhodes said. "Brad Hudson stepped in the first two games and was phenomenal. Him and Evan Martin are playing really well off of each other depending on the pitching matchup we have. It's like that throughout the lineup. That's why we've been as successful as we've been. It hasn't been just a couple guys that we have to count on, and wait for the lineup to get all the way back around to those guys. We can literally do damage one through nine. That causes havoc on the other team. It's about balance."

NOTES: SIU improved to 11-1 at Itchy Jones Stadium this year and 16-1 at home under head coach Lance Rhodes ... The Salukis are 47-14 at home in their last 61 home games ... SIU is 22-1 in its last 23 games, dating back to last year ... SIU improved to 4-0 all-time vs. Marshall. Prior to this series, the teams had not met since the 1973 NCAA Tournament ... Tristan Peters extended his reached base streak to 16-straight games ... SIU is ranked #27 in the Collegiate Baseball top-30 poll.

