Hefferman: My All-MVC men's basketball ballot

As the SIU beat writer for The Southern Illinoisan, I am allowed a vote on the Missouri Valley Conference all-league teams.
Every year is different, and challenging in its own way, but we're asked to pick a 10-player all-conference team, an all-freshman team, an all-defensive team, the specialty award winners, and the MVC All-Bench and Most Improved Teams. I am not able to vote for anyone on the team I cover, in this case, the Salukis, aside from the All-Bench and Most Improved ballots, which consists of five players each.
We are not required to release our ballots, but in the instance of transparency, I ask for you, the reader, to be honest with me, so I believe I owe it to you to show you who I voted for. I won't defend all the choices, simply because it'll take too long, but I put some notes at the end of the selections to try to explain my positions. The MVC Tournament opens Thursday in St. Louis, and the all-conference teams are expected to be announced Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Before that, please enjoy my all-conference ballot:
All-MVC First Team
Cameron Krutwig, C, Loyola
Roman Penn, G, Drake
Gaige Prim, F, Missouri State
Lucas Williamson, G, Loyola
Tyreke Key, G, Indiana State
All-MVC Second Team
Isiaih Mosley, F, Missouri State
ShanQuan Hemphill, F, Drake
Jake LaRavia, F, Indiana State
Shamar Givance, G, Evansville
D.J. Horne, G, Illinois State
* Many might be upset I put Prim on the first team and the MVC's leading scorer, Mosley, on the second team, but Prim finished the regular season third in scoring, first in rebounding, second in field goal percentage and 10th in assists. He is a much more difficult player to guard. My first four were easy, but I assure you I went back and forth with Key, Mosley and Hemphill for a while. I thought Loyola deserved two players, and Penn and Prim should be on every ballot. Is Marcus Domask one of the top-10 players in the league? Probably, yes, but he only competed in two MVC games.
All-Newcomer Team
ShanQuan Hemphill, F, Drake
Darnell Brodie, F, Drake
Braden Norris, G, Loyola
Demarcus Sharp, G, Missouri State
Terry Nolan Jr., G, Bradley
* I didn't have a lot of debate with this group. All big additions to their teams, and Nolan was a big shotmaker for the Braves. Sometimes a good freshman will sneak onto this, but not this year.
All-Freshman Team
Sheldon Edwards, G, Valparaiso
Rienk Mast, C, Bradley
Jacob Ognacevic, F, Valparaiso
Bowen Born, G, Northern Iowa
Emon Washington, G, Illinois State
* I could not for SIU's players, but I hope center Kyler Filewich and guard Dalton Banks make this list. Filewich was forced to start due to J.D. Muila's injury, and Marcus Domask's injury later, and Banks played some big minutes. Edwards injected some life into Valpo's offense and helped the Brown and Gold finish sixth.
All-Defensive Team
Lucas Williamson, G, Loyola
ShanQuan Hemphill, F, Drake
Shamar Givance, G, Evansville
Tre Williams, C, Indiana State
Aher Uguak, F, Loyola
* I couldn't vote for SIU guard Trent Brown, but I think he deserves a spot on this team and hope other voters put him in. Williamson is an incredible on-the-ball defender who, along with Uguak, helped Loyola lead the country in scoring defense. Hemphill is a long 6-6, Givance led the league in steals during conference play, and Williams led the league in blocks.
All-Bench Team
Ja'Shon Henry, G/F, Bradley
Joseph Yesufu, G, Drake
Marquise Kennedy, G, Loyola
Jacob Ognacevic, F, Valparaiso
Garrett Sturtz, G, Drake
Most Improved Team
Isiaih Mosley, F, Missouri State* (captain)
Ben Krikke, F, Valparaiso
Shamar Givance, G, Evansville
Joe Yesufu, G, Drake
Ja'Monta Black, G, Missouri State
Player of the Year: Cameron Krutwig, C, Loyola
Newcomer of the Year: ShanQuan Hemphill, F, Drake
Defensive Player of the Year: Lucas Williamson, G, Loyola
Freshman of the Year: Sheldon Edwards, G, Valparaiso
Sixth Man of the Year: Ja'Shon Henry, G/F, Bradley
Coach of the Year: Darian DeVries, Drake
* Krutwig as player of the year, Williamson as defensive player of the year, and Henry as the best sixth man were easy decisions. Hemphill was a unique talent for Drake that gave the Bulldogs some offense, athleticism and some defense. Drake could have finished second without Brodie, in my opinion, and although Loyola guard Braden Norris made some huge 3-pointers in the series against SIU to clinch the No. 1 seed, the Ramblers might have found someone else to do that, too. I went back and forth between Edwards and Bradley's Rienk Mast a long time for the top freshman honor, but felt Edwards just added a bit more to a team that needed it under tough circumstances.
Plus, Valparaiso finished sixth, while Bradley fell off a cliff late, although, of course, the suspensions of Elijah Childs, Danya Kingsby and Terry Nolan Jr. played a huge role in that. And as for coach of the year, DeVries had to reset several times to even come close to finishing second. He helped Drake split a big series with Loyola that might get the Bulldogs into the NCAA Tournament, and had to overcome serious injuries to Roman Penn, a player of the year candidate, and then Hemphill. Loyola coach Porter Moser deserves credit for winning, possibly, the most difficult conference title to ever win, with COVID-19, the back-to-back series, and the uneven travel schedules, but he also had the deepest team, far and away. Evansville's Todd Lickiliter and Indiana State's Greg Lansing should also get votes.
