Hefferman: My All-MVC men's basketball ballot

Plus, Valparaiso finished sixth, while Bradley fell off a cliff late, although, of course, the suspensions of Elijah Childs, Danya Kingsby and Terry Nolan Jr. played a huge role in that. And as for coach of the year, DeVries had to reset several times to even come close to finishing second. He helped Drake split a big series with Loyola that might get the Bulldogs into the NCAA Tournament, and had to overcome serious injuries to Roman Penn, a player of the year candidate, and then Hemphill. Loyola coach Porter Moser deserves credit for winning, possibly, the most difficult conference title to ever win, with COVID-19, the back-to-back series, and the uneven travel schedules, but he also had the deepest team, far and away. Evansville's Todd Lickiliter and Indiana State's Greg Lansing should also get votes.