Hefferman: My preseason MVFC ballot

As SIU's beat writer for The Southern Illinoisan, I am allowed to vote for the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason all-conference team.

Everybody knows who will be the preseason favorite, but here is my complete ballot for the preseason all-conference team.

Preseason Poll

1. North Dakota State: How many have they won in a row? QB Trey Lance, alone, gives the Bison a leg up on everybody else.

2. Northern Iowa: Panthers are loaded on both sides of the ball. Elerson Smith may be the best defensive lineman in the league.

3. South Dakota State: J'Bore Gibbs is back, with Pierre Strong to hand off to and Cade Johnson to throw to.

4. SIU: Salukis are out to make the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

5. Illinois State: Offensive lineman Drew Himmelman may be the best one in the league.

6. North Dakota: League newcomers have some holes to fill, but should be solid on defense.

7. South Dakota: Coyotes must overcome the loss of QB Austin Simmons, the league's total offense leader last season in average yards per game.