Hemphill's 17 points lead Drake past SIU, 73-55

DES MOINES — SIU's men's basketball team won't forget its first meeting against Drake forward ShanQuan Hemphill.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound graduate transfer from Green Bay turned three of his five steals into runout slam dunks, and added seven rebounds in 32 minutes to help keep the Bulldogs as one of the only undefeated teams left in the country Sunday night. Hemphill finished Drake's 73-55 win over the Salukis 8 of 12 from the field for 17 points at the Knapp Center.

Hemphill made four of his first five shots from the field, including an alley-oop dunk along the baseline off a Roman Penn pass that capped a 10-5 Bulldogs run. He finished the first half with nine points to help Drake shake off a big start from SIU (7-2, 1-2).

The Salukis made nine of their first 13 shots and led Drake by 10 twice in the opening half before going cold at just the wrong time. SIU led 25-24 after Lance Jones' 3-pointer with under six minutes to go in the half, but managed just one more bucket the rest of the way and went into the locker room down nine at the break.

Jones scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the opening 20 minutes, sinking 3 of 8 from the field, all 3s. The sophomore guard added four rebounds and three assists.