Herrin remembered for character, drive with Saluki program

"I didn't realize the journey," Carr said. "I didn't realize the year they won 26 games, and got beat in the semifinals of the conference tournament, and didn't get an at-large bid. I wasn't a part of those heartaches, and so, I'll never forget coach Herrin putting his hands on his head and just crying whenever we beat Illinois State in the finals of the Valley Tournament my freshman year. 'Why is he so emotional? We just did what we were supposed to do.' I didn't quite understand everything that went into it."

Herrin's 225 wins at SIU between 1985-98 are second in school history behind William McAndrew (303), and rank seventh in Valley history.

Ron Smith, a Benton native like Herrin, coached for him for four years at Benton High School and from 1985-94 with the Salukis.

"We had a lot of support from the Southern Illinois community," he said. "They knew him, and I think the people here generally liked him, and wanted to have success. We were able to bridge the gap from Day 1 to get to that fourth season and get to the postseason, by getting the most out of what we had. We were fortunate to have some local players that knew him, their coaches knew him, and in the state of Illinois, his name was solid gold."