Hervey's season-high 18 points lead Missouri State past SIU, 65-53

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Keaton Hervey scored a season-high 18 points and Missouri State held SIU's men's basketball team to 34.6% shooting in a 65-53 victory Wednesday night.
The 53 points were a season-low for the Salukis (9-8, 3-8 Missouri Valley Conference), and their sixth road loss in their last seven. Lance Jones scored a team-high 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting, and Dalton Banks added 12 before fouling out in the final two minutes.
Hervey, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound junior guard/forward, made 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 8 at the free-throw line. He added six rebounds and three of the Bears' five blocks. Ja'Monta Black scored 13, Isiaih Mosley had 12 and Gaige Prim added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for MSU (12-5, 8-5).
Hervey's 3-pointer from the left wing gave MSU its first double-digit lead of the game with 14:12 to play, 40-29. Trent Brown was called for a foul checking him out for the possible rebound, but Hervey missed the free throw. SIU got within eight after Jones and Harvey made three free throws, but Mosley's bucket pushed the lead back to 10.
Banks' layup cut the lead to seven at the 4:45 mark, but MSU answered with back-to-back buckets. Prim beat Filewich to his right, and after the freshman center dropped the ball right before a possible dunk, Mosley went on the attack at the other end. The 6-5, 201-pound sophomore guard got by his man on the right side of the lane and floated a runner right over the rim and down for a 59-48 advantage.
Filewich started his seventh game of the season, but went to the bench in the opening 60 seconds after getting whistled for two fouls guarding Prim. Prim delivered two buckets and three assists, all for layups, as the Salukis tried to double the preseason second team forward.
Steven Verplancken Jr. and Anthony D'Avanzo's 3-pointers in the first six minutes helped SIU keep up. D'Avanzo's triple from the right side off Ben Harvey's pass tied the game at 10 with 14:40 left in the half. Neither team scored again until D'Avanzo caught Harvey's lob near the rim and finished off the layup at the 9:12 mark.
Hervey's six points led Missouri State to a hard-fought, 24-21 halftime lead. In a half neither team shot over 39% from the field, Hervey's two free throws in the last minute pushed the Bears ahead three. Three other MSU players had four points each, Prim, guard Demarcus Sharp and Mosley.
D'Avanzo's nine points led SIU at the break. The Salukis made 9 of 27 from the field, including 2 of 8 from the 3-point line, in the opening 20 minutes.
The Salukis are back at home Saturday, with the first of five straight games at the Banterra Center. SIU hosts Illinois State Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.
