Hervey's season-high 18 points lead Missouri State past SIU, 65-53

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Keaton Hervey scored a season-high 18 points and Missouri State held SIU's men's basketball team to 34.6% shooting in a 65-53 victory Wednesday night.

The 53 points were a season-low for the Salukis (9-8, 3-8 Missouri Valley Conference), and their sixth road loss in their last seven. Lance Jones scored a team-high 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting, and Dalton Banks added 12 before fouling out in the final two minutes.

Hervey, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound junior guard/forward, made 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 8 at the free-throw line. He added six rebounds and three of the Bears' five blocks. Ja'Monta Black scored 13, Isiaih Mosley had 12 and Gaige Prim added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for MSU (12-5, 8-5).

Hervey's 3-pointer from the left wing gave MSU its first double-digit lead of the game with 14:12 to play, 40-29. Trent Brown was called for a foul checking him out for the possible rebound, but Hervey missed the free throw. SIU got within eight after Jones and Harvey made three free throws, but Mosley's bucket pushed the lead back to 10.