Hill picks Baker as Salukis' starting quarterback at SEMO

The Salukis held on when Panthers kicker Matthew Cook missed a short field goal attempt in the final seconds. Labanowitz started the rest of the season, throwing for 1,241 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. He led SIU to a shootout win over Southeastern Louisiana, 55-48, in the highest-scoring game in Saluki Stadium history, and the program's first playoff berth in 12 years. Labanowitz's 8-yard touchdown pass to Branson Combs in the final minute at third-ranked Weber State lifted SIU to a 34-31 playoff win. It was the first road playoff victory since beating Eastern Illinois in Charleston in 2005.

SIU finished 6-4, losing at top-seeded South Dakota State 31-26 in the FCS quarterfinals. The Salukis went 3-3 in the first spring Missouri Valley Football Conference season.

Labanowitz also led SIU past UMass in 2019, in what was the program's first win over an FBS opponent in 12 years.

Baker, the 2017 Champaign News-Gazette Player of the Year at Rochester High School, won two Class 4A state titles. He went 27-1 as a starter in high school and is 3-0 as a starter at SIU. Baker played in the final two games of the 2018 season and all 12 games in 2019, mostly as the holder on kicks.

The Salukis were picked fourth in the MVFC preseason poll. They were ranked seventh in the Stats Perform preseason top-25 poll, their highest preseason ranking in one of the two major polls since being fifth in 2010. SIU was ranked 10th in the American Football Coaches Association preseason poll, its highest preseason ranking in that list since coming in 17th before the 2011 season.

