Hinson forced to wait another year for NCAA bid with alma mater

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Former SIU men's basketball coach Barry Hinson will have to wait another year to try to reach the NCAA Tournament with his alma mater.

Oklahoma State, where Hinson became an analyst in 2019 after leaving the Salukis, was hit with several penalties Friday by the NCAA infractions committee panel stemming from former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting up to $22,000 in bribes. Evans allegedly took the bribes to steer certain athletes to certain financial advisers. The Cowboys were banned from the 2021 postseason and issued recruiting restrictions, three years probation and a $10,000 fine self-imposed by the school.

Oklahoma State vowed to appeal. The NCAA agreed with the school that Evans "acted alone and for his own personal gain," while not leading to "any real benefit" for the school. Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder called his program a victim in the case after being punished for a top-level violation.

Evans was among 10 people originally indicted by federal prosecutors, including four assistant coaches. Evans was later sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes in the criminal case.