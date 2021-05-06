Hurley breaks SIU, MVC hammer record, named league field athlete of the week

It was the fifth such honor in the Saluki thrower's career. Hurley broke both the SIU men's outdoor hammer program record and MVC record on the first day of the Rock Chalk Classic in Kansas by throwing for a mark of 68.33 meters (224 feet, 2 inches). He placed sixth against a field of throwers that included three who hold top-15 marks in the NCAA this season. The Fox River Grove native has reset his personal best three times this season, with his latest PR sitting as the 11th-best qualifying mark in the NCAA West Region.