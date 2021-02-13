 Skip to main content
Illinois State blows out SIU, 80-55
021421-spt-siu-mbb-01.jpg

SIU guard Lance Jones (5) has his shot blocked by Illinois State forward Abdou Ndiaye (4) during the first half at the Banterra Center on Saturday in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team missed seven of its first 10 3-pointers, and was overwhelmed by Illinois State Saturday in the first game of a two-game series at the Banterra Center.

Back home for the first time since Jan. 31, the Salukis trailed by 14 points at the half and went down 27 with just over 10 minutes to go after D.J. Horne's 3-pointer. ISU snapped its six-game losing streak in a big way, blowing out the Salukis 80-55 in the Black Out Cancer game.

It was SIU's biggest loss since falling by 31 points at Drake Jan. 4 in the second game of that two-game series.

Kyler Filewich led the Salukis (9-9, 3-9 Missouri Valley Conference) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Harvey scored 14 points and handed out five of the team's 17 assists.

D.J. Horne led four Redbirds (6-14, 2-12) in double figures with 17 points.

The same two teams go at it Sunday at 3 p.m. That game is scheduled to air on ESPN3.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

Grading the Salukis

XXXX

