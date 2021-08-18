Illinois State picked to win MVC volleyball title, Salukis slated 10th

ST. LOUIS — Defending Missouri Valley Conference volleyball champion Illinois State was picked to repeat this season in the annual coaches poll released Wednesday.

The Redbirds, who won the regular-season title and the Valley Tournament, received three first-place votes and 79 points to edge second-place Drake (77 points, one first-place vote). Loyola was a close third with 75 points and one first-place vote. Missouri State (71 points, one first-place vote) and Bradley (71 points) tied for fourth in the poll. UNI (68 points, one first-place vote) was sixth, followed by Valparaiso (40 points), Indiana State (31 points, one first-place vote), Evansville (26 points) and Southern Illinois (12 points).

Southern Illinois returns four starters plus the libero from its spring team that finished 2-18 overall and 1-17 in the MVC. The Salukis' roster of 17 features just three upperclassmen, two of which are junior transfers. SIU’s returnees are led by senior libero Katy Kluge and sophomore middle hitter Imani Hartfield. Kluge finished seventh in the league with 4.68 digs per set while Hartfield held the top hitting percentage amongst Valley freshmen.