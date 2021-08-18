Illinois State picked to win MVC volleyball title, Salukis slated 10th

ST. LOUIS — Defending Missouri Valley Conference volleyball champion Illinois State was picked to repeat this season in the annual coaches poll released Wednesday.
The Redbirds, who won the regular-season title and the Valley Tournament, received three first-place votes and 79 points to edge second-place Drake (77 points, one first-place vote). Loyola was a close third with 75 points and one first-place vote. Missouri State (71 points, one first-place vote) and Bradley (71 points) tied for fourth in the poll. UNI (68 points, one first-place vote) was sixth, followed by Valparaiso (40 points), Indiana State (31 points, one first-place vote), Evansville (26 points) and Southern Illinois (12 points).
Southern Illinois returns four starters plus the libero from its spring team that finished 2-18 overall and 1-17 in the MVC. The Salukis' roster of 17 features just three upperclassmen, two of which are junior transfers. SIU’s returnees are led by senior libero Katy Kluge and sophomore middle hitter Imani Hartfield. Kluge finished seventh in the league with 4.68 digs per set while Hartfield held the top hitting percentage amongst Valley freshmen.
Illinois State returns three starters from a squad that finished 16-6 (11-3 MVC). With the tourney title, the Redbirds made the program's third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois State has won a combined four MVC regular-season and tournament titles in four seasons with Leah Johnson at the helm. The last time Illinois State made three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament was during the 1996-98 seasons.
ISU returns 2020-21 second team All-MVC selection Sarah Kushner and All-Freshman Team member Nicole Lund, while losing four all-conference players.
The 2021 regular season begins the weekend of August 27-29, with all 10 teams in non-conference tournament action. Illinois State will host the 2021 MVC Tournament Nov. 25-27 at Redbird Arena in Normal. The league's top-six teams will battle it out for the Valley's automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.